Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18 has revealed that at Rs 3.3 lakh city's per capita income is 2nd highest in the country. The National capital's per capita income has been increased by around Rs 30,000. In the fiscal year 2017-18, the Delhi government has evaluated the tax collection growth at 19.33%. The Economic Survey 2017-18 has predicted Rs 38,700 crore total tax collection. The union territory had the fiscal deficit of Rs 1050.51 crore in the year 2016-17.

As per the Economic Survey report 2017-18 tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Delhi has the second highest per capita income in the country with Rs 3.3 lakh. The per capita has been increased by around Rs 30,000 in comparison to last year, as the per capita income in 2016-17 was Rs 3,00,793. In the fiscal year 2017-18, the Delhi government has evaluated the tax collection growth at 19.33%. The Delhi’s economy faced a dent due to the last year economic slowdown and demonetisation. Also, the tax collection growth dropped to 3.03%. India’s capital revenue surplus has also come down to 0.80% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) as compared to 1.58% in 2016-17.

The Economic Survey 2017-18 has predicted Rs 38,700 crore total tax collection in comparison to Rs 31,139 crore in 2016-17. The report has suggested that all components in the tax revenue had grown as compared to last fiscal. Talking about the report, Principal Secretary (Finance) SN Sahai said, “the revenue surplus has dropped down due to the rise in expenditure. As the government is also disposing the salaries of government employees under the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.” Revenues from all kinds of taxes have experienced a higher growth except for other taxes on goods and services.

The union territory had the fiscal deficit of Rs 1050.51 crore in the previous fiscal year as compared to the year 2015-16, which had the fiscal surplus of Rs 1321.92 crore. Due to the global economic slowdown, Stamps and Registration Fees have seen negative growth of 8.39% during 2016-17 fiscal year as compared to the growth of 20.8% growth during 2015-16. The negative growth has directly affected the collection. The Economic Survey has predicted that the Delhi’s economy is likely to be Rs 6,86,017 crore in size and GSDP growth during 2017-18 is 11.22%.

