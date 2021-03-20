Supreme Incubator held a special session titled 'Demo Day by Supreme Incubator' for its cohort startups where five young startups were given an opportunity to present their ideas in front of an eminent panel consisting of investors.

In an enthralling session with NewsX, Supreme Incubator, a startup venture platform founded by Disha Singhla and Tanvi Singhla, presented a panel discussion titled- 'Demo Day by Supreme Incubator' wherein 5 young startup companies presented their ideas and vision of their company in the presence of an exemplary panel which consisted of business and entrepreneurial stalwarts and who were also esteemed investors.

Supreme Incubator, founded by Disha Singhla and Tanvi Singhla, aims toward helping early age startups, especially those who are beyond the metropolitan areas, and helping them build strong foundations from a very early stage and accelerate their growth. In a 6 month long program wherein they hand-pick startups from a variety of companies across the country and provide them with a structural support system involving dedicated mental support, opportunities, and infrastructure. Supreme Incubator has been serving solutions for the young startups creating a startup-ecosystem, helping them to adapt to this new normal.

A demo day is actually an event that culminates this cohort program where companies which are successfully graduated, can come to this platform to pitch to this panel of investors who are successful entrepreneurs and capital venturists in their own right, to showcase what their business idea is and what does their product or company in general represents.

The panel constituted of some of the leaders of the industry who have contributed actively to the startup ecosystem and helps it to be stronger than ever. The panellists included, (I) Ashwin Srivastava, an IIT Bombay Alumni, Global Investor, VC/PE FIRM Founder, Government Advisor. (II)Ashish Taneja, partner at growX Ventures, (III)Sandro Stephen Regional Head, North India Operations, and Indian Angel Network and (IV) Kshitij Shah Principal, 3one4 Capital. The Supreme Incubator team i.e Disha and Tanvi Singla were also there while their finalized startup teams gave their presentations to these potential investors.

On an introductory note, Tanvi talked about the Supreme Incubator and shared her experience of working with these young startups and how incredibly talented the teams of different startups are. In total, 5 startups made their pitches to the investors followed by a Q&A session from the panellists and the viewers of NewsX.

The Five startups who were part of this panel discussion and who gave presentations were : BIGDIPPER Exploration Technologies, Abhinesh Srivastava, CEO

Startup 2: TalkEng – Er. Subhra Deb, FOUNDER & CEO, Sowarjit Baidy, CO-FOUNDER & CEO, Sushmita Bhowmik, Co-Founder & CPRO, Subhendu Datta CO-FOUNDER & COO and Shantanu Modak, CO-FOUNDER & CMO

Startup 3: SoDo – Gaurav Sood, FOUNDER & CEO

Startup 4: EDGENUS – Jalaj Garg FOUNDER & CEO and Priyansh MahajanCo-Founder, COO

Startup 5: Hyoristic Innovations- Hari Shankar Lal, FOUNDER & CEO

Making the first pitch was Abhinesh Srivastava, whose startup- Bigdipper exploration space technologies aims toward enabling access to space resources. Talking about the idea, Abhinesh underlined that the goal behind this startup is to develop cutting-edge robots for lunar and deep space missions, which would further enable access to space resources that will have a life-changing impact on Humanity. In a presentation that lasted about 3-4 minutes, Abhinesh briefly described the roadmap of the company, the opportunities that await us in space technology, and the future goals of the company. ”With 2.5 crore of capital, we will be able to get the product ready by the end of next year.

In the Q&A session that followed, one of the panellists asked Abhinesh about one example of a ‘use-case’ which describes how the autonomous robotics that his company intends to use will actually help in creating an impact since that’s the whole goal behind space technologies.

Answering this, Abhinesh said- ”There are multiple uses- cases which start from typical exploration which happens nowadays where agency launch their robots for example perseverance which landed on Mars. Talking about this decade, the focus has been on the Lunar economy, so these robots will be able to perform certain exploration especially resource mapping.”

Followed by this presentation, the second startup to make their pitch was TalkEng, which is an Ed-tech startup aiming to revolutionise the process of learning any language especially English. The team cited some relevant data that is obstructing young people to take up jobs especially in corporate sectors. they talked about their innovative idea of following a scientific approach to pave the way for English learners, citing the three very important elements which are required to learn and achieve fluency in any language i.e Listen-Observe-Speak.

The panel asked a question on how the company differentiates from the other ed-tech company. Responding to this, one of the team members underlined- ”We are planning one-to-one classes depending upon the learning stage of an individual and our goal is to recruit around 50,000 tutors and private instructors who will further help the students learn the English language and help them in achieving fluency in the same.”

The 3rd startup was of Gaurav Sood, who too shared his idea in front of the eminent panellists. his startup SoDo, which is an on-demand B2B and B2C Hyperlocal platform with an intent to provide on-demand assured services for IT firms and businesses. ”Our company will basically help the clients in order creation, wherein we will provide them freelancers, IT firms and find out what would be the best service to take depending upon their requirements in order to get their work done smoothly” Gaurav underlined. the post-funding predictions were stated to be at about 60 lakhs wherein the major chunk would go in marketing.

The panel asked Gaurav about the revenue that he has generated so far and posited a question on the scalability plan of the company responding to which, Gaurav said- ”As for now our recent order amount is around one-lakh, so we are prioritizing high ticket order values. based upon the order value, we would be assigning the dedicated project manager at some additional amount. our priority is to get high-ticket value orders.”

The 4th presentation was of the company EDGENUS, which as its founder Jalaj underlines-‘ a one-stop destination to help you take a step ahead in your artistic passion’. Jalak stressed three major problems which might stop someone to discover and pursue the arts- lack of learning opportunities, community exposure, and structured guidance in the artistic arena. the company aims to address such concerns through methods that include self-assessment, goal realization to domain understanding, and skill-building by providing the users with relevant informative content and networking opportunities with the artists across the country.

After the presentation was over, one panellist asked Jalaj about the source of the content and the credibility of the same. ”As of now, we are in three major areas, one is Indian classical dance, acting and the third being photography, we developed content in these areas by contacting with the experts in these domains and our connection helped us plan the structure of the content” Jalaj answered.

The final startup to come on board for the presentation was Hyoristic Innovations, by its founder Hari Shankar Pal. Introducing his idea to the panel, he stated that the goal of his innovative startup is to build high-tech solutions to mitigate space-debris, making it safe for space explorations. he talked about the growing threat of space debris through his visual presentation and the current problems we are facing in the space area. ”We plan to capture the eighth hidden device in the leo-orbit using the ADR technique and we plan to fill the gap in the debris through our services. our service area includes ADR (Active Debris Removal) and mapping”

Mr.Taneja, who is domain expertise asked Hari about the launch of his tracking satellite for the debris management and the kinds of testing that have been done.”We started with prototyping, the radar technology for the launch. once we get the fund, we are done with the components and we will focus on building finance for the launch providers.” Hari responded.

On a concluding note, Disha Singla talked about the plan ahead and stated that these startups have been an active part of the cohort. the major focus would be to connect them with the industry experts which would be the major goal, Disha added.

