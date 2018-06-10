In a report, the Reserve Bank of India claimed that Rs 18.5 lakh crore currency has reached the public. The report said that Rs 18.5 lakh crore is a record high level that is almost double to Rs 7.8 lakh post demonetisation. The money regulatory board also added that total currency of Rs 19.3 lakh crore is in circulation.

(Updating…)

