The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a report claimed that Rs 18.5 lakh crore currency has reached the public. The money regulatory board said that the currency is at a record high level that is almost double to Rs 7.8 lakh crore it had post-demonetisation in 2016. The report added that total currency of Rs 19.3 lakh crore is in circulation by the RBI that is double to post demonetisation’s record Rs 8.9 crore. The RBI said that the report of money in circulation is recorded after deducting the cash with banks.
