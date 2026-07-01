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Home > Business News > Despite Big Oil Reserves, Why Is Russia Turning to India to Meet Its Gasoline Demand

Despite Big Oil Reserves, Why Is Russia Turning to India to Meet Its Gasoline Demand

Russia has begun seaborne gasoline imports from India as Ukrainian strikes disrupt refineries, causing fuel shortages, rationing, queues, and record prices across the country.

Russia has begun importing gasoline from India as Ukrainian strikes hit refineries, causing fuel shortages, rationing, queues, and record prices.
Russia has begun importing gasoline from India as Ukrainian strikes hit refineries, causing fuel shortages, rationing, queues, and record prices.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 20:10 IST

Russia is struggling with fuel shortages, and resultantly they are seeking support from India to receive seaborne gasoline shipments. Russia faced this crisis due to Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure. According to industry sources, India has already dispatched around 60,000 metric tons with two tankers carrying 30,000 and 40,000 tons each. 
 
This shipment shows a rare direct fuel link between the two nations amid shifting global energy routes. This move aims to ease immediate supply gaps inside Russia.
 

Fuel Shortages Across Russia

The fuel shortage could be seen across Russia’s vast 11 time zones, with rationing, long queues at filling stations, and record-high gasoline prices reported in several regions. The demand for gasoline remains higher in summer, and it could reach around 110,000 tons per day, putting additional pressure on supply chains. According to the officials, the rationing measures are being considered in some regions to manage peak demand more effectively during the summer months. 
 

Rising Imports and Regional Support

Beyond India, Russia is also increasing imports from neighbouring Belarus, which has significantly raised its rail deliveries in recent weeks. Reports suggest total monthly imports could reach 400,000 tons from multiple countries as Moscow works to stabilise domestic supply. 
 
President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that refinery disruptions caused by drone strikes have contributed to the crisis, while officials explore fuel imports at acceptable prices. It is still unclear which Indian refinery is supplying the shipments. Belarus has become a key stopgap supplier as regional logistics are adjusted to meet urgent fuel needs quickly in Russia.
 

Impact on Global Oil Trade

At the same time, India’s crude imports from Russia have surged to record levels, with Russian oil now accounting for more than half of India’s total imports in June. Analysts say this reflects shifting global trade flows as buyers adjust to supply risks and geopolitical uncertainty. 
 
Russia’s parliament has also approved tax changes and subsidies aimed at easing fuel shortages and supporting import costs linked to Indian deliveries. Markets are watching for further supply diversification developments closely globally.
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Despite Big Oil Reserves, Why Is Russia Turning to India to Meet Its Gasoline Demand
Tags: home-hero-pos-3India gasoline export to RussiarussiaRussia fuel shortagerussia-ukraine warUkrainian drone strikes

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Despite Big Oil Reserves, Why Is Russia Turning to India to Meet Its Gasoline Demand

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