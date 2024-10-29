Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Dhanteras 2024: Check Gold And Silver Prices Today

As India celebrates Dhanteras on October 29, many mark the occasion by investing in precious metals such as gold and silver, which symbolize prosperity and financial security. This year, the price of 24-carat gold in India, known for its purity, is approximately ₹79,790 per 10 grams, while the more durable 22-carat gold, often favored for jewelry, is priced around ₹73,140 per 10 grams.

Silver remains another popular choice, with a current price of ₹97,900 per kilogram, making it a valuable asset for those seeking to diversify their portfolios. The tradition of purchasing these metals on Dhanteras is believed to bring good fortune and safeguard one’s wealth for the year ahead.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Rates Today

22-Carat Gold (₹/10g) | 24-Carat Gold (₹/10g) | Silver (₹/Kg) |

Delhi | ₹73,290 | ₹79,940 | ₹97,900 |
Mumbai | ₹73,140 | ₹79,790 | ₹97,900 |
Ahmedabad | ₹73,190 | ₹79,840 | ₹97,900 |
Chennai | ₹73,140 | ₹79,790 | ₹97,900 |
Kolkata | ₹73,140 | ₹79,790 | ₹97,900 |
Pune | ₹73,140 | ₹79,790 | ₹97,900 |
Lucknow | ₹73,290 | ₹79,940 | ₹97,900 |
Bengaluru | ₹73,140 | ₹79,790 | ₹97,900 |
Jaipur | ₹73,290 | ₹79,940 | ₹97,900 |
Patna | ₹73,190 | ₹79,840 | ₹97,900 |
Bhubaneshwar | ₹73,140 | ₹79,790 | ₹97,900 |
Hyderabad | ₹73,140 | ₹79,790 | ₹97,900 |

For Dhanteras shoppers, gold and silver represent not only traditional values but also sound financial investments. As the festive season unfolds, the demand for these metals underscores their importance as both cultural symbols and reliable wealth reserves.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Breathing Pollution, Despite Ban In Crackers, Survey Reveals 18% Residents To Burst Crackers

