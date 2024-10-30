Dhanteras 2024: Festive Rush: Shoppers Flock To Markets On Dhanteras For Jewelry, Decor, and More

Morning foot traffic was moderate, but by afternoon, stores were filled with eager buyers selecting everything from apparel and accessories to festival decor.

In anticipation of Dhanteras, bustling crowds filled major markets in the state capital on Tuesday as shoppers headed to jewelry stores, auto showrooms, and other retail outlets. Morning foot traffic was moderate, but by afternoon, stores were filled with eager buyers selecting everything from apparel and accessories to festival decor.

For many, shopping for Diwali essentials extended into the evening hours. Priyanka Rastogi, 25, visited Bhoothnath Market after work, torn between two Lakshmi-Ganesh idols. “I was drawn to the idols decorated with kundans and pearls, but ultimately chose a biodegradable one for the environment,” she said. Rastogi also purchased decorative lights to complete her Diwali preparations.

Shikha Dubey, a 28-year-old teacher, shared her enthusiasm for festive decor, purchasing flower garlands, diyas, and a silver coin. “I’ve been shopping bit by bit over the past few days, and I’ll likely finish up right on Diwali day,” she laughed.

Dhanteras proved to be profitable for local business owners. Hammad Rasheed, who owns a housekeeping shop in Aminabad, stocked unique Diwali items sourced from Mumbai and Delhi, promoting them online in advance. “Our store was packed today, and our in-house brand CNC brooms also saw impressive sales due to their competitive pricing,” Rasheed shared.

Sweets remained a staple purchase for many. Madhurima, a well-known confectionery in Aminabad, saw a steady flow of loyal customers buying dry fruits, laddu, and other festive snacks. Vineet Gupta, the store’s proprietor, expressed gratitude for his customer base, adding, “Next year, we celebrate 200 years in business, and we’re thrilled to have such longstanding support.”

In Pratap Market, Apoorva Srivastava and his brother-in-law, Kartikeya Rai, spent hours selecting spiral lights and other decorations to complete their holiday setup.

As Dhanteras shopping draws to a close, the city’s markets reflect the energy and enthusiasm that the festival season brings, with each purchase adding to the warmth and joy of Diwali celebrations.

