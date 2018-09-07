Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said fuel price in the country is due to international factors and it is essential to bring Petrol and Diesel price under Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Amid an unrelenting rise in petrol and diesel price, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that fuel price hike in the country is due to international factors and it is essential to bring Petrol and Diesel price under Goods and Services Tax (GST). The minister made this remark on the sidelines of an event held in New Delhi. The central government has repeatedly said that it is vigilant about the unusual rise in the fuel prices.

Opposition parties have asked the Modi government to cut taxes on petroleum products or bring them under the Goods and Service Tax (GST). Opposition parties including Congress have called a Bharat Bandh on September 10 to protest against the spiralling fuel prices in the country.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 87.39 while diesel costs 76.51. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 79.99 and diesel Rs 72.07.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has launched a scathing attack on BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for neglecting the historical rise in fuel prices and failing to implement any measures to contain the surge.

