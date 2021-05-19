Vicky Mandal is one the fastest growing Digital creator who at the young age of 21 years is astonishing the world. As the world has moved online, digital content has become more important than ever. Hence arises the need for digital content creators. The social media platform is full of creativity and attraction. If you are good at your work, it can make you a start in a day. It demands uniqueness as well as hard work and complete dedication. Because it Is very difficult to maintain the quality of content that is being put out and please the audience at the same time. Vicky Mandal never fails to entertain his audience with his amazing short videos.

Being a digital creator is one of the best things that have ever happened with him. He spreads positive vibes with his videos, besides motivating viewers to work harder than before to accomplish their goals. His videos are a complete package of entertainment and useful information. We call his performance as full “paisa vasool” and sure his audience might be saying the same. He gives his 100% effort to entertain his audience which results in a million no. of views on his creations. In a second after uploading the video, his videos get viral like fire. He has a very positive fan base who support him a lot. The entertainment world is on the rise today and there are many entertainers out there but the ones who aim to make a difference through their work are really less. In that sense, creators like Vicky Mandal are a gem.

Vicky Mandal was born on 6 June 1999 at Vidyasagar, Jharkhand. It has not been a smooth road for Vicky to walk on. His life has been tougher and he has struggled to reach where he is today. His parents Mr. Subhash Mandal and Mrs. Anita Devi have always been a pillar of strength for him. The shift in his career from studies to media platform with no background support was huge but his determination to succeed was greater.

Late. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is a major role model for him, who is a source of Vicky’s acting skills. Apart from being a digital content creator, Vicky is a model, influencer, blogger, and artist. Such versatile men are always welcomed.