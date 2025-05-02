Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
  DIIs Surpass FIIs In Indian Equities For The First Time

DIIs Surpass FIIs In Indian Equities For The First Time

This shift resulted from massive net DII investments of Rs 1.89 lakh crore during the March quarter, while FIIs pulled out Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

DIIs Surpass FIIs In Indian Equities For The First Time


Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have overtaken Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in market ownership of Indian equities for the first time, according to data released by PRIME Database Group. As of March 31, 2025, DIIs held a record 17.62 per cent stake in companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up from 16.89 per cent in December 2024. FIIs, in contrast, saw their holding fall to a 12-year low of 17.22 per cent, marginally down from 17.24 per cent in the previous quarter. This shift resulted from massive net DII investments of Rs 1.89 lakh crore during the March quarter, while FIIs pulled out Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

Mutual Funds Lead DII Growth

Mutual Funds led the DII surge, investing Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the March 2025 quarter. Their market share in NSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of 10.35 per cent, crossing the double-digit threshold for the first time. “The domestic Mutual Funds (MFs), flush with retail money coming through SIPs, have continued to play a huge role in this with a net investment of Rs 1.16 lakh crore during the quarter, taking their share in companies listed on NSE to yet another all-time high, and the first time in double digits, of 10.35 per cent as on March 31, 2025 (up from 9.93 per cent),” said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director of PRIME Database Group.

Other DIIs Contribute Strongly

Insurance companies invested Rs 47,538 crore, while Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) contributed Rs 3,885 crore and Rs 1,137 crore, respectively. Banks, however, emerged as net sellers, offloading Rs 1,345 crore.

FIIs Withdraw Amid Global Pressures

FIIs recorded net outflows of Rs 1.16 lakh crore, primarily withdrawing Rs 1.29 lakh crore from the secondary market while adding Rs 13,107 crore in the primary market. Rising U.S. yields and a stronger dollar influenced these movements.

Retail, Promoter Holdings Dip

Retail and High Net-Worth Individual (HNI) investors saw their holdings fall to 7.51 per cent and 1.98 per cent, respectively. Despite net buying in January and February, they booked profits in March. Government promoter share slipped to 9.27 per cent, and private promoters’ share fell to 40.81 per cent.

