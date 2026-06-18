Dipika Chikhlia’s and Suraj Emotional Bond Takes Center Stage in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Trailer

New Delhi [India], June 18: After receiving an encouraging response from international audiences during its premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Tera Mera Nata is now gearing up for its theatrical release on June 26, 2026. The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into a heartfelt story of love, sacrifice, and family values. Starring Suraj, Ambika Vani, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, Pankaj Berry, Meghna Panchal, and Pragya Mishra, the film promises an emotional cinematic experience rooted in relationships and human connections.

The trailer blends romance and family drama, but it is Suraj’s performance that stands out. From emotional scenes to romantic moments, the actor brings sincerity and maturity to his role, making him the emotional anchor of the film. His chemistry with Ambika Vani adds warmth to the narrative, while veteran actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala lends depth and emotional gravitas to the story.

One of the most touching aspects of the trailer is the mother-son bond shared by Suraj and Dipika’s characters. Their relationship appears to be at the heart of the narrative, reflecting unconditional love, support, and sacrifice. The emotional scenes between the two hint at a powerful connection that is likely to resonate strongly with family audiences.

Speaking about the film, producer-director Chanda Patel said, “Tera Mera Nata is a story that celebrates relationships and emotions that connect all of us. The appreciation we received at Cannes was truly encouraging, and we are excited to share this journey with audiences across India.”

Lead actor Suraj shared, “This film has been a very special experience for me. My character goes through love, sacrifice, and self-discovery, and I tried to portray those emotions honestly. Working with Dipika ji was a privilege. Her experience, warmth, and guidance helped me immensely, and our mother-son scenes are among the most emotional moments in the film.”

Reflecting on the film, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala said, “Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival was a proud moment for all of us. The response from international audiences reaffirmed the universal appeal of the film’s emotions. Suraj is a dedicated and sincere actor, and it was wonderful working with him. Together, we have tried to bring a heartfelt mother-son relationship to the screen that audiences will connect with.”

Directed by Chanda Patel and Swatantra Goel and produced by Chanda Patel under Blue Diamond Production House Presents and CP Production, Tera Mera Nata is set to arrive in cinemas on June 26, 2026.

Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7DJI7jxGzUo

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