Diwali 2024: Demand For ‘Made In India’ Products Surge, Liquidity Of Rs 1 Lakh Cr Expected

The festive shopping festival of Diwali has started on the day of Navratri on October 3 and will continue till the day of Tulsi Vivah.

This time the festival season of Diwali is bringing big business opportunities for the traders of Delhi and across the country and it is expected that liquidity of about Rs 1 lakh crore is expected to come into the market through Diwali festive purchases and other services!

The trader organization Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) issued a statement saying that this substantial flow of money is also expected to relieve the business community from financial crisis.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal said that according to an estimate, Delhi is expected to register a business of Rs 1 lakh crore in the business of Diwali festival,

According to a recent report released by the apex organization of the automobile sector, the total retail sales of automobiles increased by a massive 55% during the Navratri period. Across all categories of vehicles, two wheelers, three wheelers, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles and tractors have witnessed extremely high growth of 52%, 115%, 48%, 70% and 58% respectively. These figures show the robust business expected during the Diwali festival!

It is estimated that around 5 crore gifts of all kinds ranging from small to high-end items are exchanged during the Diwali festive period, contributing significantly to the Diwali festive sales.

Brijesh Goyal said that the wedding season is also starting from Prabodhini Ekadashi 12 November and people are also shopping for it now.

CTI has talked to Hotel and Banquet Associations, Restaurant and Mall Associations, Cinema Associations, Shopping Center Associations, Car Dealers Associations, Makeup and Salon Associations, Tour and Travel Associations, Market Associations, Industry Associations etc. and has concluded that business worth about Rs 1 lakh crore can be done in this festival season.

CTI issued a statement saying that this year Diwali is significantly focused on the sale and purchase of Indian products, due to which China’s trade is likely to suffer a huge blow.

After the Galwan incident, Indian customers had now stopped asking for Chinese goods, which has given a big boost to the sale of Indian products and CTI had also appealed to the traders and common people of Delhi to buy and sell indigenous goods made in India.

Products made in India, especially home decoration items, Diwali puja Items like earthen diyas, deities, wall hangings, handicrafts, traditional symbols of good luck like Shubh-Labh, Om, items for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh ji, home decor items made by local artisans, craftsmen and skilled artists will get huge business in the markets across the country!

Apart from this, there is a huge business potential in the areas of FMCG goods, consumer goods, toys, electronics, electrical equipment and accessories, kitchen items and other equipment, gift items, personal consumables, sweets and snacks, home furnishing, textiles, readymade garments, fashion apparel, textiles, tapestry, utensils, builders hardware, shoes, watches, furniture and fixed garments, textiles, cosmetics, beauty products, mobile and its accessories, wood and plywood, paint and glass, milk and milk products, dairy products, grocery, food grains, edible oil, pulses, bicycles and its accessories, wall clocks, gota-zari, sarees and dress material etc.

This time in Delhi’s famous Bhagirath Place market, there is a great sale of Indian made goods like garlands, fringes, lighting items etc.