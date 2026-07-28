Do BS-VI Vehicles Need a PUC Certificate Every Year? Govt’s New Proposal, Validity, Penalty Explained

There might soon be one less vehicle-related chore for BS-VI car or bike owners. The centre has proposed a major change to the validity of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, providing a much longer compliance window for newer BS-VI vehicles than before, according to Upstox reports. Once approved, many private vehicle owners will not have to visit a PUC testing centre for up to three years after registering their vehicles.

The move is part of the government’s efforts to make it easier for owners of cleaner vehicles to comply while tightening up monitoring of older and more polluting ones. It also comes at a time of tightening pollution checks across the country. With the ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule being strictly enforced in many cities, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR), a valid PUC certificate is now more than ever a necessity.

Why Is The Government Changing The Rules?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing a new validity period for PUC certificates based on the emission standard and the age of the vehicle.

The logic is simple. Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norms require vehicles to have advanced emission-control technology and to run on cleaner fuel. They spew dangerous pollutants at much lower levels compared to older vehicles. That’s why the government feels these vehicles need fewer emissions tests in the first few years of their life on the road.

This will ease the compliance burden for millions of BS-VI vehicle owners and allow enforcement agencies to focus more on ageing vehicles that contribute more to air pollution.

What Changes For BS-VI Vehicles?



What will change for BS-VI vehicles?

The biggest beneficiaries will be owners of private BS-VI vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers.

Under the proposed rules, BS-VI non-transport vehicles less than six years old will be issued a PUC certificate for three years from the date of their first registration. After the vehicle reaches six years to ten years of age, the certificate will be renewed every year. Once the vehicle is 10 years old, it will need to be renewed every six months.

Commercial and transport vehicles running on BS-VI standards will also get a longer validity but for a lesser period than private vehicles. Kids up to six years of age will be issued with a PUC certificate valid for two years. Between the ages of six and ten every vehicle will require renewal annually and those over ten years old will still have to go for testing every six months.

It is important to note that the new validity will only apply when an existing certificate is renewed after the introduction of the new rules. Certificates issued before the finalisation of the notification will remain valid until their current expiry date.

No Relief For Older Cars

The proposed relaxation is applicable only to BS-VI vehicles. Owners of older cars will continue to follow the existing schedule.

BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles will still have to get their PUC certificates renewed every three months. The existing six-month validity will continue for the BS-IV vehicles.

This is part of the government’s broader strategy to scrutinise vehicles that are more likely to exceed the prescribed emission limits.

What is a PUC Certificate?

A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is an official certificate that certifies the emissions of the vehicle are within the limits prescribed under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The certificate after the emission test will have important details like the registration number of the vehicle, date of the test, PUC certificate number, emission readings and period for which the certificate is valid.

For most vehicles running on petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG on Indian roads, a PUC certificate is mandatory. But electric vehicles don’t pollute from the tailpipe and are thus exempt.

Then, Why Is The PUC Certificate More Important?

For many car owners, the PUC certificate was just another routine renewal of a document. But with air quality declining in many cities, authorities are acting.

Emissions testing is a means of identifying vehicles that emit excessive amounts of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and smoke so that corrective action can be taken before pollution gets worse.

A few states also have tied enforcement drives and fuel purchases to PUC compliance. This means a valid PUC certificate is now as important as your registration certificate, insurance papers and your driving licence.

How Do You Obtain a PUC Certificate?

Getting a PUC certificate is a simple process and it takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

Vehicle owners can avail of the facility at authorised emission testing centres, petrol pumps with PUC services or RTO-approved testing kiosks. You’ll mostly just need the vehicle registration number, but if you still have the old certificate, it can speed up renewal.

During the test, petrol and CNG vehicles are checked for carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon emissions using an exhaust analyser and diesel ones for smoke opacity. If the vehicle conforms to the required emission limits, a certificate is issued, either printed or digital. In many states, the details are also updated on VAHAN and mParivahan platforms.

Do PUC Certificates Apply to New Vehicles?

Yes, but not just yet. Most new cars sold in India have an initial emission PUC certificate from the manufacturer or dealer, which means that owners do not have to visit a testing centre immediately after purchase.

The validity depends on the applicable rules and the vehicle’s emission standard. If the government’s latest proposal is approved, owners of BS-VI vehicles will get a much longer initial validity period.

Penalty for Driving Without a Valid PUC Certificate

The Cost of Ignoring PUC Compliance. Driving a vehicle without a PUC certificate can be penalised under the Motor Vehicle Act, with a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for every subsequent offence. There will probably be an issue for car owners in heavily polluted areas, especially during enforcement if the same cities launch a campaign against pollution. In addition to carrying the PUC certificate while driving, vehicle owners can also check its status online using their vehicle registration number on the M-Parivahan app and Parivahan websites. One might even be tempted to save a soft copy in their DigiLocker too.

What Happens Next?