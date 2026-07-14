Does Your Child Need Aadhaar? Here’s What Baal Aadhaar Is, Who Can Apply And How To Get It

Many parents believe Aadhaar is something children need only after they start school. But wait, there’s more. An Aadhaar card can be made for a child from birth. This special Aadhaar card is called ‘Baal Aadhaar’ and is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to young children. This is an official form of identification, which could be used to admit your child to a school, for hospital admission, to obtain a passport or to claim other government welfare programmes. The UIDAI has launched ‘Baal Aadhaar’ for children aged 0 to 5 years.

If you’re considering applying for your child’s Baal Aadhaar, here’s all that you need to know about it.

What Is Baal Aadhaar?

The Baal Aadhaar card is specifically for the children up to 5 years of age and is provided by the UIDAI. Unlike the regular Aadhaar card, the Baal Aadhaar is blue in colour.

It has a unique 12-digit identification number like a regular Aadhaar. However, biometric details are not taken during the first enrolment, as the fingerprints and iris patterns of young children are still developing.

For identity verification, the child’s Aadhaar will instead be linked to the Aadhaar number of a parent or legal guardian.

Can Newborns Get Baal Aadhaar?

Yes. Aadhaar enrolment has no minimum age limit.

Parents can apply for Baal Aadhaar as soon as the baby is born. Until your child is five years old, the enrolment process is the same whether your baby is a few days or a few years old.

Why Is Baal Aadhaar Useful?

Aadhaar is not compulsory for all services, but having one can simplify many processes. It could be used for:

Process of admission to school

Request for passport

Hospitalisation

State assistance programs

Identity proof where Aadhaar is valid

Starting Aadhaar early also prevents last-minute paperwork at a later stage.

How To Apply For Baal Aadhaar

Parents can book an appointment online through the UIDAI website or visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra directly. Even if you book online, you must take the child to the enrolment centre for document verification.

Step 1: Schedule an Appointment

Log in to the UIDAI portal and book an appointment at your nearest Aadhar Seva Kendra. Many authorised enrolment centres also take walk-in applications.

Step 2: Collect the Required Documents

Don’t forget to bring:

Original birth certificate of the child.

Aadhaar Card of one of the parents or legal guardians

Any other documents as may be required by UIDAI

A birth certificate is required for children born on or after October 1, 2023.

Step 3: Confirm the Enrolment

At the Aadhaar centre:

The child’s picture is clicked.

The parent or legal guardian provides biometric authentication and consent.

Fingerprinting and iris scans are not required for children under the age of five.

Step 4: Obtain the Enrolment Slip

On verification, you will get an acknowledgement slip with an enrolment ID (EID). This can be used to check the status of the application on-line.

Step 5: Download Or Order Aadhaar

After Aadhaar is generated, parents can download e-Aadhaar using the Aadhaar number, enrolment ID or virtual ID. Those who want a physical copy can also order the Aadhaar PVC card.

How Long Does It Take?

Usually, your Aadhaar card gets generated within 60 to 90 days after enrolment but the time taken may vary.

Is The Biometric Update Mandatory?

One important thing parents should remember is that Baal Aadhaar is not valid without future biometric updates.

The first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) is due at age five. During this visit, fingerprints, iris scans and a new photograph are taken.

The second required biometric update is when the child reaches age 15.

These required updates are currently available at no cost if performed within the designated age window.

Why Applying Early Makes Sense

A Baal Aadhaar provides your child with an officially recognised digital identity from the word go. It can smoothen admissions, health care services, travel documentation and access to government schemes.

It’s a simple, free application process that requires just a few basic documents. The only thing parents have to remember is to do the biometric updates at the ages of five and fifteen to keep Aadhaar fully functional throughout life.

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