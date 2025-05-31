Domestic Demand, Rural Recovery Drive India’s FY25 Economic Growth

Experts agree that India’s economic growth in FY25 has remained resilient, powered by domestic drivers, but global risks and internal demand trends could test sustainability in the coming year.

India’s economy grew by 7.4% in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY25, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection of 7.2%. This marks the strongest quarterly growth of the fiscal year, up from 6.2% in the previous quarter. Experts attribute this performance to strong domestic consumption, robust government investment, and reduced dependence on exports. Manoranjan Sharma, Chief Economist at Infomeric Valuations and Ratings, said, “India’s economy rose by 6.5 per cent in FY 25, in line with the estimates making it once again the world’s fastest-growing major economy.”

Private Capex And Rural Recovery Support Momentum

Ranen Banerjee, Partner and Leader, Economic Advisory at PwC India, acknowledged the solid annual growth of 6.5% for FY25 despite global economic pressures. “The manufacturing growth has printed weak and it is a matter of concern, especially given the trade-related disruptions and global economic slowdown expected in FY26,” he said. Banerjee also noted an 8.8% rise in Gross Fixed Capital Formation, likely due to increased private capital expenditure, as government spending showed limited growth over the previous year. This indicates a shift in investment momentum from public to private players.

Industrial Activity And Construction Sector Drive Real Estate

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, highlighted the contribution of domestic demand, rural market revival, and industrial activity. “The growth highlights strong domestic demand, rural market recovery, and an active industrial sector. The economy’s adaptability is evident in the broad industry growth,” he said. He also observed that the construction and financial sectors significantly boosted the real estate market, improving investor confidence and homebuyer sentiment. This has supported real asset classes and encouraged both residential and commercial development across key markets.

Public Spending And Investment Sentiment Key for FY26

Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, attributed Q4’s strong numbers partly to back-loaded public capital expenditure. “Capital formation remained steady, but FY26 could face challenges due to global uncertainties affecting investment sentiment and softer urban income weighing on private consumption,” she noted. The RBI projects 6.5% growth for FY26, anticipating improved private consumption and stable investment activity. Experts agree that India’s economic growth in FY25 has remained resilient, powered by domestic drivers, but global risks and internal demand trends could test sustainability in the coming year.

(With Input From ANI)

