Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Donald Trump’s Second Term Begins With Falling Dollar And Soaring Gold Prices

Gold prices have rallied strongly, jumping 22 per cent during the period. HSBC attributes this surge to growing investor anxiety.

The first 100 days of US President Donald Trump’s second term have seen major shifts across global financial markets, according to a research note by HSBC Asset Management. Since Trump re-entered office on January 20, 2025, the US dollar has depreciated more than 7 per cent against the British pound, marking it as the worst-performing currency among the G10 group. Gold prices have surged over 22 per cent in the same period. HSBC notes that the combination of a weakening dollar, underperforming US equities, and rising gold prices reflects heightened investor uncertainty and concerns over the direction of US economic and trade policy.

Dollar Weakens Sharply Amid Policy Speculation

The HSBC research highlights that the US dollar’s decline appears unusually steep. “While gradual depreciation may have been a policy objective of the new administration, the depth of the correction has hastened questions about a possible end of US exceptionalism,” said the research note. The depreciation of the dollar has raised speculation about whether it reflects a deliberate shift in economic strategy or an unintended consequence of policy announcements and global sentiment.

Gold prices have rallied strongly, jumping 22 per cent during the period. HSBC attributes this surge to growing investor anxiety. “The surging gold price—up by 22% in the first 100 days—has reinforced a sense of investor uncertainty,” the note stated. The rally in gold signals a traditional flight to safety by investors responding to political and economic unpredictability.

Market Correlations Break Down

The research identifies significant disruptions in typical market correlations. Stocks and bonds have moved in uncharacteristic patterns, while interest rates and exchange rates have shown irregular relationships. HSBC flags this as evidence of deeper market dislocation and heightened volatility. US equities have performed poorly, with the S&P 500 ranking among the weakest global indices during this period.

Indian Markets Revive Following RBI Action

Contrasting the US market underperformance, Indian equities have rebounded. HSBC notes that Indian fixed income returns remained subdued early in the year due to concerns about economic resilience. That changed in March when the Reserve Bank of India initiated an easing cycle. “Indian fixed income returns were subdued in early 2025 as investors fretted over the country’s economic resilience to global headwinds. But that reversed sharply in March after the Reserve Bank of India finally kicked off its easing cycle,” the note observed.

Oil Prices Drop Below $60 on Demand Fears

Oil markets also experienced volatility. Prices fell below USD 60 per barrel for the first time since early 2021. HSBC attributes the decline to weakening global demand expectations, trade tensions, and lacklustre US economic data. The research underscores the interconnected nature of global asset movements in response to evolving policy landscapes.

(With Inputs From ANI)

