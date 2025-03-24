Don’t Get Locked Out: Urgent UPI Warning for Millions, Check Eligibility Before 1 April

An inactive mobile number could also block you from receiving bank OTPs, critical account notifications, and even customer support verifications.

UPI Warning: 90% of the Indian population uses the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). As digitisation progresses, there are constant updates and new features added. Are you a frequent user of UPI? Here is everything that you need to know before the deadline arrives and you lose your access.

In a recent incident, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is reportedly going to deactivate the UPI IDs of some people. Anyone whose phone number is inactive in their bank record will lose access to their UPI account as well. Reports say UPI IDs of such users will be inactive if their numbers have remained inactive for a long time. NPCI clarifies that the decision will be implemented from the 1st of April.

UPI Warning: What actually happens?

Your mobile numbers are always linked with bank accounts for OTP verifications and transaction alerts. The number stands as a key between the authentication step and the user for security purposes. However, when a number becomes inactive, it can still remain tied to a user’s UPI account. This creates space for massive risk. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The threat is, if your telecom provider assigns your number to someone else, often after 90 days, to a new customer, the new user could unknowingly receive transaction messages, OTPs, or even—if the original owner was careless—unauthorised access to linked bank accounts. While fraudsters keep track of such activity, they put their whole efforts into finding a loophole and exploiting you. Fraudsters have exploited such loopholes in the past, gaining access to banking services linked to old numbers. Supreme Court On The Decision

In January this year, the Supreme Court ruled a huge relief to account holders. The Supreme Court Said, “Banks are liable to compensate customers for “unauthorised and fraudulent” online transactions involving their accounts provided the victim lodges a complaint within the RBI-stipulated three days.” “It is the responsibility of the bank so far as such unauthorised and fraudulent transactions are concerned. The bank should remain vigilant. The bank has the best of the technology available today to detect and prevent such unauthorised and fraudulent transactions,” the bench of Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan said. Who Is At Risk?

Your UPI services could stop working from April 1, If you fall under on category below-

You recently changed your mobile number but didn’t update it with your bank.

You mobile number has been inactive for months, with no calls, SMS activity, or banking alerts.

You have given up your old number, and it has been reassigned to someone new by the telecom company.

You rely on UPI for payments but haven’t checked if your number is still active.

If your number is flagged as inactive or reassigned, banks will send you notifications before suspending UPI access.

If no action is taken before the deadline, your number will be permanently delinked, requiring a re-registration process to restore UPI access.

What does a blocked UPI account mean-

no instant digital transactions

no QR code payments

no online shopping

no quick transfers

An inactive mobile number could also block you from receiving bank OTPs, critical account notifications, and even customer support verifications.

