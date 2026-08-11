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Home > Business News > “Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal

“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal

“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 19:20 IST

Aushim Khetarpal with Divyang athletes

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Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11: The Divyang Cricket Board of India organised a grand Cricketers & Athletes Awards Ceremony in Agra, celebrating the extraordinary achievements, determination and sporting spirit of Divyang and para-athletes from across the country.

The prestigious event was graced by Aushim Khetarpal, Head of the Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation, a well-known spiritual leader in India and internationally, as the Chief Guest, along with Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, who joined the celebrations and felicitated the remarkable sporting talent present at the ceremony.

“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal

The event brought together athletes representing different categories, including blind and differently abled cricketers and para-athletes, who were recognised for their achievements, commitment and contribution to Indian sport.

“DON’T GIVE THEM DONATIONS. GIVE THEM SPONSORSHIPS.”

The highlight of the evening was an impassioned and memorable address by Aushim Khetarpal, which received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Speaking about the Divyang athletes, Aushim Khetarpal said that society should not look at disability through the lens of pity or charity.

He described the athletes present at the ceremony as an inspiration to the entire country, particularly at a time when people are increasingly conscious of fitness, physical strength and healthy living.

He observed that many of these athletes have overcome extraordinary physical challenges and have nevertheless chosen the path of sport, discipline and determination.

Their strength and achievements, he said, should inspire every individual to remain fit, active and mentally strong.

The defining moment of his speech came when he made a direct appeal to sponsors and corporate India:

“Do not give these cricketers and para-athletes donations. Give them sponsorships.”

Explaining his position, Aushim Khetarpal said that treating accomplished athletes as recipients of charity can unintentionally undermine their confidence and dignity.

“By giving them donations, you are just making them feel weak. Give them sponsorship. Give them an opportunity. Let them stand on their own strength and earn through their talent.”

The statement was met with loud applause across the hall, with the audience strongly responding to his call for a change in the way Divyang athletes are supported.

His message was clear: Divyang athletes do not need pity; they need platforms, opportunities, professional recognition and equal sporting opportunities.

“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal

ATHLETES HONOURED FOR THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS

During the ceremony, awards were presented to several outstanding athletes and cricketers who have demonstrated exceptional courage and sporting excellence.

The awardees represented the immense diversity and talent within India’s para-sports movement, including athletes from the blind and other Divyang categories.

The ceremony recognised not merely their sporting performances but also the discipline, resilience and determination that brought them to the sporting arena.

Aushim Khetarpal and Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi congratulated the award winners and encouraged them to continue pursuing excellence and becoming role models for the younger generation.

A NEW APPROACH TO DIVYANG SPORT

The Agra event also highlighted the need for a fundamental change in the way society and institutions support Divyang sport. The Divyang Cricket Board of India emphasised that sponsorship should be viewed as an investment in sporting talent rather than charity. Supporting Divyang athletes is not only about providing financial assistance but also about creating opportunities for them to compete, grow and build sustainable sporting careers.

Corporate houses, institutions and individuals were encouraged to support athletes through professional sponsorships, equipment and training support, tournament sponsorship, travel and accommodation assistance, sports scholarships, media and promotional opportunities, and employment and professional opportunities. Such support can give athletes the confidence, independence and resources they need to pursue their sporting ambitions and compete at higher levels.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal
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“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal

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“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal
“Don’t Give Divyang Athletes Donations — Give Them Sponsorships”: Aushim Khetarpal
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