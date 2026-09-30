DoorDash Opens First India Office in Hyderabad, Plans to Scale Tech and Support Team to 3,000

Hyderabad will be one of only three owned DoorDash Customer Experience and Integrity (CXI) hubs globally, alongside Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30: DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH), one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms, opens its talent hub in Hyderabad, marking a long-term commitment to Telangana’s talent and innovation ecosystem. The company is starting with 500 professionals and plans to scale its headcount to more than 3000 within next two years. Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Industries & Commerce, Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, inaugurated the facility alongside Ravi Inukonda, Chief Financial Officer at DoorDash, Jenna Kohnke, Senior Director, Workforce Strategy and Talent Acquisition Operations at DoorDash and Shri Sai Krishna, IT Advisor to the Government of Telangana.

The Hyderabad hub, located in Hitec City, will initially house Customer Experience and Integrity (CXI) and G&A teams. Its CXI operation will be DoorDash’s third internal CXI service centre globally, alongside Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City. The hub will support DoorDash’s global operations and help deliver reliable experiences for consumers, merchants, and Dashers across DoorDash’s geographies. Team members in Hyderabad will support a global platform that serves over 56 million monthly active consumers across geographies with a combined population reaching over 1 billion people.

After Amazon, Walmart, and Uber, this is the biggest development in hyperlocal digital commerce in Hyderabad. DoorDash is among the world’s top three and U.S No #1, with over 65% U.S. market share and $100 billion+ in Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) in 2025. DoorDash operates across 40+ countries, delivering 3 billion+ orders yearly with 8 million+ fleet-on-street delivery capacity. With this, Hyderabad now becomes India’s leading tech hub for hyperlocal digital commerce companies like Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Zomato, Uber and Swiggy, driving their rapid scale of growth.

Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, said, “DoorDash choosing Hyderabad to build capabilities to drive its rapid growth is a strong validation of how Hyderabad has evolved as a global talent hub. As one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms, with operations across 40+ countries and more than $100 billion in Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) in 2025, DoorDash is a strong addition to Hyderabad’s growing hyperlocal digital commerce ecosystem. Its Hyderabad hub is expected to grow to a 3,000-plus headcount, bringing global capabilities in hyperlocal commerce, customer experience, technology and operations to Hyderabad. What is exciting for us is that this goes beyond job creation. It shows that Hyderabad is becoming a place where global digital businesses can build and run important parts of their operations for markets around the world.”

Hyderabad will be one of only three owned DoorDash Customer Experience and Integrity hubs globally and will own and drive the Customer Support organisation from the location as an extended arm of the global CXI function. More specialised integrity, fraud-review and technical capabilities may be added over time.

Jenna Kohnke, Senior Director, Workforce Strategy and Talent Acquisition Operations at DoorDash, said, “Establishing DoorDash’s first hub in India is an important milestone in expanding our global operations network. Hyderabad’s exceptional talent, thriving technology ecosystem, and commitment to building a world-class environment for global capability centers made it a natural choice for our long-term investment. We look forward to creating meaningful career opportunities and building alongside the incredible talent in the region.”

The investment will draw on Hyderabad’s deep talent pool and technology ecosystem while creating long-term career opportunities. DoorDash’s presence in Hyderabad brings its distinct culture of ownership, agility, and continuous learning to India. Grounded in core company values such as Operate at the lowest level of detail and 1% Better Every Day, DoorDash offers an environment where employees gain rapid hands-on experience and direct career growth.

With DoorDash, Hyderabad’s GCC ecosystem is adding a new domain in hyperlocal digital commerce, bringing global capabilities in this space to the city. Hyderabad already hosts 500+ GCCs as part of the broader government GCC expansion strategy. The government is targeting 100+ new GCCs, creating 1 lakh+ new high-value jobs and 3 lakh+ indirect jobs. More than 5 lakh people are currently working in GCCs in Hyderabad, and this is expected to touch 10 lakhs employees by 2029. Hyderabad continues to be India’s leading city for attracting Fortune 500 global enterprises and greenfield GCCs.

Media Contact: com-itmin-itec@telangana.gov.in

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