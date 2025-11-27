DoT Confirms TCS Amendment Rules 2024: Strengthening Telecom Cyber Security In India

DoT Confirms Enforcement Of TCS Amendment Rules, 2024
Objective Of The TCS Amendment Rules, 2025
- The TCS Amendment Rules, 2025, were notified in October to strengthen India’s cyber resilience.
- Aim to enhance security around telecom identifiers amid growing use in banking, e-commerce, and governance platforms.
- Address critical vulnerabilities from rapid integration of mobile numbers, IMEIs, and other telecom identifiers into digital services.
- Focus on improving traceability of telecom identifiers.
- Enhance accountability among service providers and users.
- Strengthen the overall security architecture of digital transactions in India.
Mobile Number Validation To Curb Fraud
One of the key changes is the institutionalisation of a Mobile Number Validation (MNV) platform. This platform is aimed at curbing mule accounts and identity fraud by allowing service providers to verify whether a mobile number genuinely belongs to the individual whose credentials are on record.
Resale Device Scrubbing For Secure Second-Hand Market
To tackle the growing challenge of stolen, cloned, or blacklisted devices circulating in the resale market, the rules now mandate ‘Resale Device Scrubbing’. Entities dealing in second-hand or refurbished phones must check every device’s IMEI number against a centralised blacklist before resale. This measure protects consumers and aids law enforcement agencies in tracking stolen equipment.
Obligations For Telecom Identifier User Entities (TIUEs)
The amendment also defines Telecom Identifier User Entities (TIUEs), which are entities across sectors that rely on telecom identifiers. These entities have regulated obligations to share telecom-identifier data with the government under specific circumstances. This is expected to improve coordination in tackling cyber fraud while ensuring compliance with data protection norms.
Goal Of The Amendments
The DoT stated that these measures collectively aim to safeguard India’s digital ecosystem from telecom-enabled fraud, strengthen device traceability, and ensure responsible use of telecom identifiers.
Clarification On Republishing Error
The ministry further clarified that while the TCS Amendment Rules were inadvertently republished on October 29, 2025, the error has been rectified through a fresh notification dated November 25, 2025. The correction rescinds the unintended re-publication but does not affect the enforceability of the original amendments.
(This News Has Been Syndicated From ANI, Mildly Edited For Clarity)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.