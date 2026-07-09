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Home > Business News > Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured on National Doctors’ Day at Fit India Conclave 2026, Recognized as Panel Speaker and BRICS Homeopathic Representative

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured on National Doctors’ Day at Fit India Conclave 2026, Recognized as Panel Speaker and BRICS Homeopathic Representative

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured on National Doctors’ Day at Fit India Conclave 2026, Recognized as Panel Speaker and BRICS Homeopathic Representative

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-09 15:31 IST

New Delhi [India], July 9: On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, Founder of Aarogya Super Speciality Modern Homeopathic Clinic, was honoured during the 12th Fit India Movement – 9th Conclave 2026 held at the Constitution Club of India, Mavalankar Auditorium. The prestigious event, organized under the leadership of Dr. Sunita Dube, brought together eminent doctors, healthcare experts, policymakers, and social leaders from across the country.

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During the conclave, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain was felicitated for his outstanding contribution to healthcare and was also honoured as a Panel Speaker. He currently serves as the BRICS Representative for Homeopathic Medicines and is an active member of ABCA and HMAI.

He received the honour in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Ramdas Athawale, Kiran Bedi, Harsh Vardhan, Laxmikant Bajpai, Shivaji Bandappa Kalge, and Rajeev Bhardwaj, along with several renowned medical professionals.

The event also launched the national campaign for the protection of healthcare professionals with the release of the book “Prevention of Assault on Healthcare Professionals.” The initiative aims to strengthen legal protection and ensure a safer working environment for doctors and healthcare workers across India.

As a panel speaker, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain highlighted the importance of integrating modern medical systems, continuous upgradation of treatment protocols, and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in disease diagnosis. He emphasized that AI-assisted diagnostics and advanced technologies will significantly improve the accuracy, effectiveness, and quality of patient care in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain stated that the safety of doctors is not merely a campaign but a national responsibility linked to the dignity, ethics, and commitment of every healthcare professional. He appealed to the medical fraternity to unite in building a safer and stronger healthcare ecosystem.

Former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi congratulated Dr. Jain and shared that she has personally witnessed the positive outcomes of homeopathic treatment on several occasions. She expressed confidence that India has immense potential in healthcare innovation and research, and that homeopathy can achieve greater heights when combined with a scientific and evidence-based approach.

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain‘s achievements continue to gain international recognition. Earlier, on June 21, 2026, he was honoured at the Royal Arab Excellence Awards in Mumbai for his remarkable contribution to healthcare.

Currently, Dr. Jain serves as the BRICS Representative for Homeopathic Medicines and has been representing India at international healthcare forums. From July 2–4, 2026, he participated in international engagements in Kazakhstan as part of his global responsibilities.

His growing national and international recognition has become a matter of pride for Indore and India, as he continues to promote excellence in healthcare and modern homeopathy across global platforms.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured on National Doctors’ Day at Fit India Conclave 2026, Recognized as Panel Speaker and BRICS Homeopathic Representative
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Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured on National Doctors’ Day at Fit India Conclave 2026, Recognized as Panel Speaker and BRICS Homeopathic Representative

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Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured on National Doctors’ Day at Fit India Conclave 2026, Recognized as Panel Speaker and BRICS Homeopathic Representative
Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured on National Doctors’ Day at Fit India Conclave 2026, Recognized as Panel Speaker and BRICS Homeopathic Representative
Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured on National Doctors’ Day at Fit India Conclave 2026, Recognized as Panel Speaker and BRICS Homeopathic Representative
Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured on National Doctors’ Day at Fit India Conclave 2026, Recognized as Panel Speaker and BRICS Homeopathic Representative

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