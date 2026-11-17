A Heartwarming Musical Evening at Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute

New Delhi [India], November 17: It is said that only those who have experienced pain can truly understand the suffering of others. Proving this through his actions, renowned singer, actor, film producer, director and writer Dr. Engineer Rajainderr Jaina organized a grand Musical Entertainment Evening at Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute.

Despite undergoing spinal surgery and continuing his recovery for nearly one and a half months, Dr. Jaina arrived in a wheelchair to entertain fellow patients. Organized by JR Entertainment at the hospital’s Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre, the event reflected his passion for music and commitment to spreading happiness.

Dr. Jaina entertained patients, doctors and guests with evergreen Bollywood songs, including Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana, Yeh Jeevan Hai, Kasme Vaade Pyaar Wafa, Pyaar Baantte Chalo and Khaike Paan Banaras Wala. His performances created a lively atmosphere, encouraging everyone to sing and dance.

Mrs. Monika, Producer, JR Entertainment, appreciated his positive attitude, saying that his determination to make others smile despite his own physical discomfort was truly inspiring.

Dr. H. S. Chhabra, Director, Spine & Rehabilitation Centre, who supervised Dr. Jaina’s spinal surgery and treatment, praised his extraordinary spirit. He also sang the motivational song Hum Honge Kamyab, adding to the evening’s excitement.

Dr. Jaina said, “Dr. Chhabra is not just my doctor but also a very good friend. I believe music is a wonderful way to overcome stress and bring positivity into life.”

The event conveyed a beautiful message: Even in pain, one can become a reason for someone else’s happiness.

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