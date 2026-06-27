Dr. Vikas Singhal: A Global Voice in Healthcare, Research, Education and Integrative Medicine

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 26: Only a few professionals can excel at both clinical practice and research, teaching, creating public awareness and working to improve health throughout the world. One such pioneer healthcare professional who has done something significant to improve the treatment of patients, homeopathy profession, Medical education, medical awareness in India and abroad is Dr Vikas Singhal.

In the International AYUSH Conclave 4.0 – Nepal Edition held in Kathmandu, Nepal. Organized jointly by CIVIC (Council for Integrative Vaidya Innovation & Collaboration, India) and the Nepal Chamber of Commerce, the prestigious event brought together 254 AYUSH experts, researchers, educators, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers from India, Nepal, Malaysia, Canada, the UAE, Bangladesh, and Singapore. During the conclave, Dr. Singhal was honored with an international award in recognition of his significant contributions to healthcare, medical education, research, innovation, and community service.

The award was presented by Nepal Chamber of Commerce President Mr. Kamlesh Agrawal, CIVIC Founder Dr. M. M. Qureshi, and Mr. Kuldeep Chaturvedi of Legends World Records, Dubai. His participation in this globally recognized platform further strengthened his standing as an internationally respected healthcare professional committed to advancing AYUSH and integrative medicine worldwide.

Dr. Vikas Singhal is an international speaker, trainer, author, Classical Homeopathic Physician, healthcare educator and researcher based in India. He is the Founder and Director of Dr. Singhal Homeo Clinic, Chandigarh and The Homeo saga international Pvt. Ltd., Mohali, Punjab. He has established a global reputation for giving care advice and treatment to patients in person and via telemedicine across several continents, making significant contributions to healthcare, especially in the field of homeopathy and integrative care.

Dr. Singhal has a B.Sc. (Biology) degree,Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education (D.N.H.E) andBachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (B.H.M.S) along with a Masters in Microbiology. His diverse educational experiences allow him to practice both patient-centered medicine and science, assisting patients in improving their understanding and management of complicated medical issues.

Dr. Singhal has a wealth of experience, having served the profession for over 20 years, and is known for an individualized method of care. He specializes in chronic, autoimmune, infectious, dermatological, respiratory, neurological, hormonal, digestive and metabolic disorders. His painstaking case taking approach investigates the disease as well as the patient’s lifestyle, nutrition, immunity and constitution so that very individualized treatment plans can be formulated.

Throughout the years Dr. Singhal has treated over 47,000 patients and has provided healthcare to people from 73 countries. His clinics have helped deliver medicines to more than 14,000 pin codes in India, and in North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Central America and South America, they have provided online consultations for patients.

Dr. Singhal has made tremendous contributions to medical research and to the medical literature. He has published and presented case studies and research on chronic osteomyelitis, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, keloids, kidney stones, skin disorders, autoimmune diseases and other complex health conditions. He extends his research work with a keen interest in scientific documentation, evidence-based practice, and the development of homeopathy.

His experience and knowledge has led him to be invited to speak and present at national and international conferences. He gave a case study of chronic Osteomyelitis disease at the International Homeopathic Seminar in London, attended the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, participated in the 7th Global AYUSH Summit & Awards 2026, presented at international AYUSH conferences, Dubai and had lectures on individualized homeopathic treatment approach at global healthcare forums.

Dr. Singhal is also active in the professional organizations outside clinical and research activities. He holds life membership in several great organizations such as the Liga MedicorumHomoeopathica Internationalis (LMHI), Indian Institute of Homeopathic Physicians (IIHP), Australian Homeopathic Association (AHA), among others, and is the National Vice President of the Akhil Bhartiya Chikitsak Association (ABCA). He also has a faculty membership in the Faculty of Homeopathy, United Kingdom. He also holds the position of Patron of The Homeo Healers Homeopathy Worldwide and is also Editor of the National Magazine ‘Sehat Evam Surat’ and the Journal of Practice Based Homeopathy Research (UK).

He has received various awards and recognition such as Bharat Homeo Bhushan Award 2026, Ayush Ratna, Lifetime Achievement Award 2026, Guest Speaker Award 2026, RashtriyaHomeo Shree Award, Lifetime Achievement Award 2025, Bharat Shree Award 2025, andAward of Honor for the Indian Institute of Homoeopathic Physicians, among which the Bharat Homeo Bhushan Award 2026 is the most prestigious.

About the Upcoming Book

Launching next month, Future of Integrative Healthcare: From Competition to Collaboration, authored by Dr. Vikas Singhal, explores the growing need for a more unified and patient-centred approach to modern medicine. The book highlights how healthcare can move beyond isolated systems and professional silos to create a collaborative model where conventional medicine, preventive care, nutrition, mental health, lifestyle management, and evidence-based complementary therapies work together for better patient outcomes.

The book presents integrative healthcare as a holistic approach that focuses not only on treating symptoms, but on understanding the complete individual — including physical health, emotional well-being, lifestyle, stress, nutrition, environment, and long-term wellness goals. By encouraging collaboration among allopathic doctors, nutritionists, naturopaths, mental health professionals, and other qualified practitioners, integrative healthcare offers a more personalized and comprehensive path to healing.

At its core, Future of Integrative Healthcare: From Competition to Collaboration emphasizes that the future of healthcare will not be shaped by one system replacing another, but by different disciplines working together responsibly and effectively. The book serves as a thoughtful guide for healthcare professionals, wellness practitioners, policymakers, and individuals seeking a more balanced, preventive, and sustainable approach to health and well-being.