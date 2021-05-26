Talking about one of the brilliant young doctorates, Dr Vinay Agrawal. He is a person who wants to bring revolution in the education system of the India. He is currently the chancellor of ISBM University. ISBM is growing higher and higher day by day all because of its short duration correspondence management courses.

There is no age of being successful and independent. When you decide that you have to earn or achieve something bigger, from there itself your journey begins. Dreaming of something is quite easy but staying focused on your goal is not a cup of tea for everyone. If you really want to achieve all what you want you have to work in the best way possible. One has to stay dedicated and honest to himself in order to make a change in their life.

Talking about one of the brilliant young doctorates, Dr Vinay Agrawal. He is a person who wants to bring revolution in the education system of the India. He is currently the chancellor of ISBM University. ISBM is growing higher and higher day by day all because of its short duration correspondence management courses. Moreover, he is successfully handling the position of Executive director of Indian School of Business Management and Administration. He is also the founder and trustee of St. Peter ‘s high school which is based in Mumbai. Last but not the least he is a successful founder chairman of Bigvacancy.com which is the top most portal for the recruitment of people, which is the great achievement in itself.

He is blessed with an intelligent mind which have the ability to bring changes and doing betterment in numerous sectors. Vinay doesn’t believe in following someone, he believes that a person should be a good leader rather than being a follower. His work as a good educationist has really helped him in winning number of awards like Shiksha Bharti Puraskar-2010, and Bharat Vikas Ratna-2012 etc, all these awards have always motivated him to become even better educator.

Vinay says that sitting idle and doing nothing for the change you want to see in future is count among actions that never help in bringing a change. According to him you should have a strong vision and dedication towards your goal. Vinay did the same, he made his institute a great success by bringing the reforms in his institute. He worked on technology, innovation, and research. All because of his hard work. His institute has now become one of the leading education innovations. Education is that sector of the society which plays a very important role in development of the society and working on it for its good is something incredible.

Everything is not perfect in this world there are lot of key areas that should get better but instead of complaining about them one should start working on it. Once you have decided that you want to contribute your energy, efforts, time in betterment of something that moment you start working on it. Now is the time to stand up and take actions rather than just watching.