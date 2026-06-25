Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Bags 21st Manappuram MBA Award

New Delhi [India], June 25: The 21st edition of the Manappuram Multibillionaire Business Achiever (MBA) Award was conferred upon Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, at a grand function held on June 23, 2026, at the Gokulam Park Hotel & Convention Centre, Kochi. The prestigious honour was handed over by Shri V. P. Nandakumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Manappuram Finance Ltd., Shri Gokulam Gopalan, Founder & Chairman, Sree Gokulam Group and Chairman, FICF, and Dr. Viju Jacob, Executive Chairman, Synthite Industries Limited and 11th MBA award recipient in the presence of Dr. Ajit Ravi, Founder of Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd, the MBA Award, and the Federal International Chamber Forum (FICF).

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani is a visionary entrepreneur and industry leader whose inspiring journey from a humble single-room office in Mumbai to building one of India’s most respected outdoor advertising companies reflects extraordinary resilience, innovation, and determination. Under his leadership, Bright Outdoor Media Limited became the first outdoor advertising company in India to be listed on the BSE and earned recognition in the Guinness World Records for installing the largest number of solar panels on a single billboard in Mumbai. Today, the company stands as a leading 360-degree media and advertising powerhouse, renowned for executing high-impact campaigns for leading brands, blockbuster films, and globally celebrated events.

With this remarkable achievement, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani joins the elite ranks of the Federal International Chamber Forum (FICF), one of the world’s most prestigious business forums. FICF membership is exclusive to business leaders possessing a minimum of ₹1,000 crore in assets and demonstrating a strong commitment to social responsibility. The MBA Award, instituted to recognize exceptional business leaders with significant social involvement, has previously been bestowed upon Shri V.P. Nandakumar, Shri Joy Alukkas, Shri M.A. Yusuff Ali, Shri T.S. Kalyanaraman, Shri P.N.C. Menon, Shri Gokulam Gopalan, Dr. Ravi Pillai, Shri M.P. Ramachandran, Shri Kochouseph Chittilappilly, Shri Sabu M. Jacob, Dr Viju Jacob, Dr. A.V. Anoop, Dr. Varghese Kurian, Adv. P. Krishnadas, Dr. Hafeez Rahman, Shri Soundararajan Bangarusamy, Shri V.R. Muthu, Shri V.C. Praveen, Dr. Arun N. Palaniswami, Shri C.K. Kumaravel, Shri T.K. Chandiran, Sir Sohan Roy SK, Dr. Vijay Sankeshwar, and Dr. Siddeek Ahmed. The MBA Award stands as a distinguished symbol of recognition, celebrating visionary entrepreneurs who drive transformative change in both business and society.