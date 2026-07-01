Dream Money To Shut Down On July 30: Are Your Investments Safe? Here’s What Existing Users Must Know

If you are investing in mutual funds or digital gold using Dream Money, there is an important update you should not miss. Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy gaming platform Dream11, has decided to close down its fintech platform Dream Money by the end of July. The announcement has naturally left existing users wondering if their investments are at risk, what will happen to their SIPs and where they can access their holdings once the app goes offline. The company said the platform is shutting down, but customer investments are safe.

Dream Money said in a notice posted on its platform that it will shut down operations from July 30, 2026. “Dream Money will discontinue its operations with effect from July 30. Your funds and investments are completely safe and will continue to be held in your name with the respective partners.”

The platform has already stopped accepting new customer registrations, lump sum investments, and loan applications.

What happens to your mutual funds and SIPs?

The main worry for investors is whether their current investments in mutual funds will be affected. Dream Money says they will not.

Your investments will continue to be with the respective asset management companies (AMCs). You will remain the owner of the investments.

However, there are some important dates to note:

All active Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) on Dream Money will be discontinued from July 7.

Investors can continue to redeem their mutual fund units through the Dream Money app till July 30.

After July 30, all future transactions, including redemptions, will need to be executed directly with the respective AMC managing the investment.

What about the digital gold?

The customers who have digital gold through Dream Money will also need to act within the time limits specified.

Users can withdraw or sell their digital gold through the app till July 15, the company said.

Post this, the holdings will be transferred to Augmont, which partnered with Dream Money for its digital gold offering.

The migration is anticipated to be finished by July 25. During the transition period from July 15 to July 25, customers will not be able to withdraw or liquidate their gold holdings. When the migration is complete, Augmont will be responsible for these accounts.

Can you still use the app?

Yes, but only for a short time. Dream Money said the app will be available until July 30, giving users access to account details, investment statements and portfolio information before the service is discontinued.

Why is Dream Sports shutting Dream Money?

Launched in August 2025, Dream Money was Dream Sports’ attempt to diversify beyond fantasy sports. The platform partnered with financial institutions such as Augmont, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and InCred Finance to offer mutual funds, fixed deposits, digital gold and loan products.

The company had also added to its financial offerings by entering the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) ecosystem to make mutual fund investments more accessible.

However, Dream Sports is now winding up the fintech business as it changes strategy.

It comes after the closure of Dream Play, an AI-powered app for analysing sports performance, on June 10. Dream11, meanwhile, has been repositioned as a sports entertainment platform with creator-led watch-along experiences.

The business reorganisation follows major regulatory changes to India’s real-money gaming industry. The Supreme Court had in May upheld the constitutional validity of 28% GST on the full face value of the bets and rejected petitions challenging retrospective tax demands. The ruling came in the wake of the Centre’s ban on online real money games with monetary stakes in 2025, a decision that dramatically reshaped the industry’s operational environment.

Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports has grown beyond Dream11 into businesses like FanCode, DreamSetGo, DreamCricket, Dream Horizon and the Dream Sports Foundation. The company’s last valuation was about $8 billion after it raised $840 million in 2021.

What existing users of Dream Money should know

For existing Dream Money users, the bottom line is very simple: your investments are safe, but you will have to keep a tab on the upcoming deadlines, especially if you have active SIPs or digital gold holdings.

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