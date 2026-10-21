Driving Much Less Than Last Year? What to Review at Car Insurance Renewal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Driving habits can change quickly. A daily office commute may disappear, a second car may become the main vehicle, or public transport may take over weekday travel.

If your car has covered far fewer kilometres this year, renewal is a good time to see whether the policy still matches the way you use it. Lower usage can affect some insurance choices, but it does not mean every part of your cover should automatically be reduced.

Start with How Your Car Use Has Changed

A change in driving habits can affect how suitable your current policy remains. Your car may now be used only for short local trips, occasional weekend travel or much less frequently than before.

This makes renewal a good time to look at whether your existing car insurance still matches your present usage. The aim is to keep the policy relevant to how the vehicle is actually being driven now, while making sure the cover still suits your current needs.

See Whether a Usage-Based Option Is Relevant

Some insurers offer Pay As You Drive or similar usage-based options for people whose cars cover limited distance during the policy period. Depending on the product, benefits may be linked to declared or recorded kilometres and specific policy conditions.

If your driving has reduced substantially and is likely to stay that way, check whether such an option is available. Read how mileage is measured, when any benefit applies and what happens if your usage rises later.

Do Not Cut Cover Just Because You Drive Less

Fewer kilometres on the road do not make the car free from risk. It can still be affected by theft, fire, weather-related damage or an accident during occasional use.

Lower usage should not automatically lead to weaker cover. Look at the protection you currently have and whether it still reflects where the car is parked, how it is used and its present value.

Look Again at Your Add-Ons

A change in driving can make some add-ons more or less relevant than before. Instead of carrying every option forward automatically, check what each one does for your present situation.

Consider:

The age and condition of the car

How often it is taken on longer journeys

Where it is usually parked

Whether particular repair costs would be difficult to manage

Whether an add-on duplicates protection you already have elsewhere

Keep the add-ons that have a clear purpose for the way you now use the vehicle.

Check Your Claim Record and No Claim Bonus

If you did not make an own damage claim during the previous policy period, you may have an eligible no-claim bonus at renewal, subject to applicable policy terms.

Check that the renewal details correctly reflect your claim history. Driving less does not itself create an NCB, so the important point is whether you remained claim-free and meet the relevant conditions.

Recheck the IDV Rather than Linking It to Mileage

Your car’s Insured Declared Value should not be reduced simply because you drove fewer kilometres. IDV relates to the insured value of the vehicle and normally changes as the car ages and depreciates.

Look at the IDV shown in the renewal offer and consider whether it reasonably reflects the car’s current value. Low annual running alone should not be the reason for choosing an unusually low IDV.

Keep the Policy Active Even if the Car Is Rarely Used

Using your car less does not remove the need for active insurance. Even when the vehicle remains parked for long periods, it can still be exposed to theft, fire, weather-related damage or accidental impact.

Renewing the policy on time helps avoid a break in coverage and keeps the applicable policy benefits active, subject to the terms and conditions of the policy.

Final Thoughts

Driving much less than last year is a good reason to reassess your renewal, but not to reduce every part of the policy. Start with your actual usage, check whether a usage-based option fits, look at your add-ons, confirm the claim record and check the IDV separately.

Your driving pattern may have changed, while the car still needs suitable protection. A careful renewal check helps keep the policy relevant to how the vehicle is actually being used.

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