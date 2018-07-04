After it received flak from social media users in India, the Dubai-based carrier Emirates has said that they will continue to provide Hindu meal option in food options. In its statement issued on Wednesday, July 4 evening, Emirates said that it has decided to reverse its decision of discontinuing Hindu meals due to feedback from its customers. The Dubai-based carrier said that it will make it easier for their Hindu customers to identify and request this option. Last week, the airlines had issued a statement stating that they are taking Hindu meal off the menu.

However, Emirates had made it clear that it will continue to offer veg and non-veg meals in accordance with religious beliefs of Indians. The Emirates’ decision to discontinue Hindu meals in food options sparked a controversy and received criticism from social media users in India.   

Updating………………..

 

 

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

 