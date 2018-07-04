Citing customers' feedback, the Dubai-based carrier Emirates has decided to continue with Hindu meals in food options. In its statement, Emirates has said the decision will make it easier for their Hindu customers to identify and request this option.

After it received flak from social media users in India, the Dubai-based carrier Emirates has said that they will continue to provide Hindu meal option in food options. In its statement issued on Wednesday, July 4 evening, Emirates said that it has decided to reverse its decision of discontinuing Hindu meals due to feedback from its customers. The Dubai-based carrier said that it will make it easier for their Hindu customers to identify and request this option. Last week, the airlines had issued a statement stating that they are taking Hindu meal off the menu.

However, Emirates had made it clear that it will continue to offer veg and non-veg meals in accordance with religious beliefs of Indians. The Emirates’ decision to discontinue Hindu meals in food options sparked a controversy and received criticism from social media users in India.

Based on feedback from customers, Emirates confirms we'll continue to provide Hindu meal option, to make it easier for our Hindu customers to identify & request this option: Emirates Airlines. The Airlines had earlier issued statement stating they are taking Hindu meal off menu. pic.twitter.com/skE9H2EG3l — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

