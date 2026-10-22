E-Commerce’s Dashcam Moment: How EasyEcom Puts Video Proof Behind Every Order

New Delhi [India], October 22: Every festive sale in India now comes with a second season, and it starts after the parcels are delivered. Last year, online sales in just the first 11 days of the festive sale reached nearly $7 billion, almost three and a half times a regular period. In the weeks that follow come the returns, exchanges and claims.

A parcel is reported as arriving empty, the wrong size is delivered, or a return does not match what was originally sent. These cases surface days after dispatch, and most of them come down to one question: what exactly went into the box?

The Cost of Not Having Proof

Answering that is often harder than it sounds. An order record confirms that a sale took place, not what was packed. A packer who sealed hundreds of parcels that day cannot be expected to remember one of them.

When the facts cannot be established, the cost of the refund, the product and the shipping usually stays with the business. Across a festive season, that adds up to a real line on the balance sheet.

The Dashcam Moment for E-Commerce

Road accidents used to be settled on one driver’s word against another’s. Dashcams changed that by making it possible to see what actually happened. Online retail is reaching the same point, as marketplaces decide claims on evidence.

And disputes are not rare. The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) recorded close to 48,000 e-commerce refund grievances between April 2025 and January 2026. With Diwali on 8 November this year, festive deliveries and their return windows run deep into November, just when claims peak.

This is the gap EasyEcom, the commerce operations platform, is going after with EasyVMS, which turns warehouse video into order-by-order evidence.

Punit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, EasyEcom

Finding the Right Few Seconds

Most warehouses already record their packing floors. The hard part is getting to the right clip in time, because a claim often has to be answered within days, and the few seconds that settle it are buried somewhere in hours of recordings.

EasyVMS approaches the problem from the other end, starting with the order. When a packer scans an order at the packing station, the footage is tagged to that order automatically.

When a return arrives and is opened, the same happens in reverse, so the brand can see exactly what came back. When a claim lands, the team searches the order number, and the packing and return clips play alongside the order details, ready to submit as evidence. What once took an afternoon of searching now takes seconds.

EasyVMS runs on the cameras warehouses already have, and EasyEcom’s data shows brands using it win around nine in ten of the disputes they contest.

From Claims to Evidence

Punit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of EasyEcom, says, “For years, fulfillment meant shipping the right order on time. Now it also means proving it. When a dispute comes up, what counts is evidence. For a brand shipping thousands of orders a day, especially through the festive peak, that proof cannot depend on someone remembering what went into a package. It has to be built into the process, order by order.” He sees it becoming as routine as paperwork. “Every order already comes with an invoice. Proof of how it was packed is heading the same way.”

Proof Built Into the Operation

What makes order-linked video possible is the system around it. EasyEcom’s software already runs the order itself for brands selling across marketplaces, their own websites and retail. It takes the order, allocates the inventory, guides the pick and pack in the warehouse, handles the return and reconciles the marketplace payout that follows.

Because EasyVMS captures footage inside that flow, the video sits on the same record as everything else that happened to the order. When a payout comes in short because of a claim, the evidence to contest it sits right next to the deduction itself.

For years, a good warehouse was measured on speed and accuracy. The brands that come out of this festive season in the best shape will add a third measure: being able to show, in seconds, exactly what went into the box.