LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn’t E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters

E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn’t E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters

A Raipur consumer court ordered Maruti Suzuki to replace an E20-incompatible SUV. Here's why this landmark verdict is relevant for car owners across India.

E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn't E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters
E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn't E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 16:14 IST

The row over E20 petrol has now moved from garage talk and social media grumbles to the courts. The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Bench) has ordered Maruti Suzuki India and its dealer to replace a customer’s SUV with a new E20-compatible vehicle, finding them guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice in what is being seen as a landmark consumer ruling.

The verdict is significant because it poses an important question for millions of vehicle owners: If your car develops problems after using E20 fuel, who’s responsible – the customer, the fuel or the manufacturer?

You Might Be Interested In

What Sets This Case Apart

The complaint was filed by Raipur-based kidney specialist Dr Premraj Devta, who bought a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus in June 2024 for nearly Rs 18.29 lakh.

The commission’s order said the SUV broke down after running around 21,900 km and began issuing repeated engine warnings. Allegedly, the problem persisted despite several visits to the authorised workshop and the cleaning and repair of the fuel tank.

The manufacturer said that dirty or bad petrol had damaged the engine and that the warranty did not cover the damage. The consumer commission, however, did not accept this argument.

What Did The Consumer Court Say?

Two findings in the course of the proceedings became central to the case.

The commission first pointed out that the SUV, sold as a new vehicle, was actually manufactured in January 2023 – around 17 months before it was delivered to the customer.

Secondly, the court noted that although E20 was now the standard fuel available at petrol pumps, the vehicle was not fully compatible with E20 petrol. It found that the seller did not disclose this fact to the buyer at the time of purchase.

The commission said consumers cannot be faulted for availing of the fuel that is widely available in the market.

Court Orders New Car Within 45 Days

The commission directed Maruti Suzuki and its Raipur dealer to take back the existing vehicle and provide a brand new E20-compatible model of the same variant within 45 days.

Failure to do so would mean a payment of Rs 20,50,494 which includes the vehicle price, RTO charges and insurance premium. The order also contains:

  • Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony
  • Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses
  • 7% annual interest if the payment is delayed beyond the deadline

Why Every Car Owner Should Be Concerned

This ruling might be a key reference for future consumer disputes over E20 fuel compatibility.

The commission’s two observations may have a bearing on similar cases:

It said that repeated repair attempts that do not permanently correct the same defect may indicate an unresolved manufacturing or compatibility issue. It also said that motorists have little choice if E20 petrol is the only fuel that is available at retail outlets.

The ruling serves as a reminder to consumers that manufacturers cannot simply dismiss their responsibility for the quality of the fuel if they failed to adequately disclose compatibility concerns.

Verdict Comes Amid The E20 Debate

The decision comes days after Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari maligned the government’s ethanol-blending programme.

Gadkari, addressing concerns over E20 fuel, said motorists who don’t want to use ethanol-blended petrol can opt for 100% petrol but will have to pay a higher price.

But in truth, that choice is limited. The near-pure petrol is available only in premium 100 octane fuels like Indian Oil’s XP100, HPCL’s Power100 and BPCL’s Speed100. These fuels are available at select outlets, mostly in big cities. The price of these fuels in Delhi is around Rs 167-170 per litre, which is about 60% higher than that of regular petrol.

What’s The Next Step?

Maruti Suzuki is expected to appeal against the order in a higher court. But until then, the Raipur commission’s decision is the country’s first major consumer court decision linking E20 fuel compatibility to manufacturer liability.

The case serves as a reminder to vehicle owners across India to verify whether their vehicle is officially certified for E20 petrol as ethanol-blended fuel becomes the norm across the country. It also suggests that, even with compatibility issues in the fuel available in the market, consumers may have better legal grounds to seek relief than in the past.

Also Read: Why Did ICICI Lombard Shares Crash Over 10% Today? Should Investors Worry?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn’t E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters
Tags: E20 Petrol

RELATED News

How Visionary CEO Ketan Dave is Steering Mr. Idli Toward an Historic IPO and Global Dominance

Why Did ICICI Lombard Shares Crash Over 10% Today? Should Investors Worry?

XLRI’s XCITE Opens Applications for Its First Rural Business Incubation Cohort

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027

Spice Lounge Food Works Expands Tech Business With Launch Of Community Marketplace In Canada

LATEST NEWS

What Is ‘One Nation, One Citizenship’? Why India Still Doesn’t Have A Single Citizenship Certificate

What $50 Million Sale of ‘Gus’ T. Rex Means For Dinosaur Fossil Research And Why Scientists Are Concerned?

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd ODI match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final? MS Dhoni’s 2016 Insta Post Goes Viral as Former India Captain’s Prediction Comes True

Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: From Salman Khan And Ranbir Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, A Look At Her Relationship Timeline

Why Did Chelsea Delete Enzo Fernandez’s Argentina Goal Post After FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Win Over England?

What Made Atul Kulkarni Join Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest With One-Day Hunger Strike? Here’s What Actor Said

Why Is Govt Asking Shipping Companies To Avoid Deploying Indians In Strait of Hormuz?

MS Dhoni as CSK Head Coach? Ravichandran Ashwin Says ‘No Better Person’ After Stephen Fleming’s Exit

Why Sonam Wangchuk Says He Is ‘Not Phunsukh Wangdu’ Despite 3 Idiots Comparisons? — Here’s The Full Story

E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn’t E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn’t E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn’t E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters
E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn’t E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters
E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn’t E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters
E20 Petrol Row Reaches Court: Can Your Car Be Replaced If It Isn’t E20-Compliant? Why The Consumer Court Verdict Matters

QUICK LINKS