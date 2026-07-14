EB1A Experts Expands LevelUp to Help H-1B Holders Check Green Card Eligibility Free, as $100K Fee Reshapes Talent Market

Ask any immigration lawyer what a full EB1A petition costs these days, and you’ll get a number that makes people wince. It’s six figures, sometimes.

For a category of visa that’s supposed to reward talent rather than wealth, that’s a strange place to land. It’s exactly the gap EB1A Experts , an immigration consultancy that specializes in EB1A green card, EB2-NIW, and O-1A visas, says it’s trying to close with the latest expansion of LevelUp, its SaaS platform for green card visas and evidence strategy.

The pitch is straightforward. H-1B holders and other high-skilled immigrants can now run a full eligibility check for the EB1A (extraordinary ability green card), or the EB2-NIW/O-1A visa, for free. No consultation fee, no retainer, no waiting on a lawyer’s calendar. Just an assessment of where their career actually stands against USCIS’s criteria. In addition to that, LevelUp provides an evidence repository that applicants can use to organize their evidence based on each criterion for EB1A, EB2-NIW, and O1A.

To understand why this matters, it helps to look at what these workers are up against. EB-2 and EB-3 green cards (the well-worn paths most people assume they’ll take) are backed up for years, sometimes decades, if you’re from India or China. EB1A skips the employer sponsorship step and the labor certification process entirely, which is why it’s so attractive. It’s also why it’s brutal to qualify for. USCIS wants proof of extraordinary ability, and most applicants have no idea what that proof is supposed to look like.

That’s really the problem LevelUp is built to solve, not the backlog (nobody’s solving that), but the confusion around what actually counts as evidence. A lot of qualified people never apply because they’ve convinced themselves EB-1A is for Nobel laureates and patent holders. It isn’t, not exclusively. LevelUp’s model looks at a person’s actual career, including leadership roles, compensation relative to peers, original contributions to their field, press coverage, and industry recognition, and tells them plainly whether that adds up to a case.

“Navigating employment-based immigration has become an existential challenge for top-tier global talent in the U.S.,” Salmanul F, the product manager, said. “When H-1B renewal costs much and so does hiring legal counsel, brilliant engineers and innovators are deterred from exploring pathways they are fully qualified for. LevelUp democratizes access to elite visa strategies, giving high-skilled professionals a precise, data-backed assessment of their profiles without the upfront financial risk.”, Raghu Suram, the founder, added.

Once someone clears that free screening, LevelUp doesn’t just leave them with a verdict. There’s a tiered system from there, some of it self-guided, some backed by actual expert review, that helps applicants nail down their field of expertise, find opportunities that make their profile stronger, and draft the recommendation letters and supporting documents a real petition needs.

The numbers, at least the ones the company is sharing, are hard to ignore: an EB1A approval rate somewhere between 80 and 85 percent, and a perfect record so far on O1A cases. Clients have come out of the Fortune 500 companies; engineers and managers who won their cases not with prestigious awards or citation counts, but by making a solid argument out of the leadership and technical work they were already doing.

Whether that model scales is the open question. Corporate immigration budgets aren’t getting any looser, and the personal stakes for individual visa holders keep rising. But EB1A Experts is clearly betting that the future of this process looks less like a costly affair and more like a free, AI-assisted first step, one that tells people honestly whether they have a shot before they spend a dollar finding out.

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