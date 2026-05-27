eCampus Edu reports regional trends among online learners in India; notes rise in second degrees and ROI focus

New Delhi [India], May 26: As online education sheds its stopgap image and becomes a career-driven choice, eCampus Edu has released fresh insights drawn from thousands of student interactions across India and the Middle East.

The platform’s latest data points to three clear shifts: a sharp rise in working professionals enrolling for second degrees, a growing preference for programmes with measurable return on investment (ROI) over brand names alone, and accelerating demand for international online degrees.

Regional trends among Indian learners

According to eCampus Edu, student preferences vary distinctly by region and professional context. Learners in different parts of India show different priorities – from strong demand for MBA programs and government-recognized degrees in some areas, to higher willingness to invest in tech-focused courses such as Data Science and Information Technology in others.

Meanwhile, Indian professionals based in the Middle East focus primarily on career upgrades and flexible learning formats that fit around demanding work schedules.

Top three most in-demand courses

Across all regions, the platform identified three clear leaders in student interest:

Online MBA– especially specialisations in Marketing, Human Resources, and Data Analytics Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA)for working professionals Certificate programs in Generative AI, Machine Learning, and HR Analytics

Three surprising trends of the past year

eCampus Edu noted three significant developments over the last 12 months:

A notable surge in working professionals pursuing a second degree

working professionals pursuing a second degree Rising demand for international online programmes from universities outside India

from universities outside India A clear shift where students now prioritize placement records and ROI over brand recognition alone

Who is the online learner today?

The average age of a student seeking an online degree ranges from 22 to 38 years. The majority are:

Working professionals

Career switchers

Diploma holders upgrading their qualifications

Indian employees based overseas

Understanding the ‘50% average hike’ claim

eCampus Edu’s statement of a 50% average salary hike post-program is based on internal student feedback and salary progression data from partner universities. The company clarifies that the asterisk accompanying this figure means results vary by experience, industry, and role. The figure typically applies to students who complete the programme and actively switch roles or receive a promotion.

What partner universities value most

According to eCampus Edu, its university partners value three things from the platform:

High-quality, pre-qualified leads that reduce wasted outreach

reduce wasted outreach Better student-programme fit , leading to lower dropout rates

, leading to lower dropout rates Stronger conversion rates achieved through a combination of counselling and AI matching

The company currently partners with multiple UGC-approved Indian universities and select international institutions, with growing interest from globally recognised universities including US and European B‑schools.

How AI and performance marketing work together

eCampus Edu uses a blend of AI and performance marketing to help universities reach the right students. The AI filters and segments students based on eligibility, interests, budget and career goals, ensuring universities receive pre-qualified leads rather than generic inquiries. Targeted campaigns across platforms like Meta and Google then reach the intended audience. Advisors nurture these leads, improving conversion rates and ensuring a strong match between students and programmes.

Advisor backgrounds

The platform’s advisors include experienced education counsellors and industry experts with backgrounds in higher education admissions, career counselling, EdTech growth, and marketing.

Vision for the next 2–3 years

“Our vision is to become a leading AI-powered ecosystem – from course discovery to career advancement,” a company representative said.

“We aim to help working professionals in India and the Middle East make smarter decisions through personalised recommendations, career insights, and expert guidance. By strengthening partnerships with universities and expanding our reach, we plan to build a complete ecosystem that makes quality online education more accessible, efficient, and outcome-driven.”

Online education in India: the big picture

According to eCampus Edu, online education in India is rapidly becoming mainstream and career-focused. The company points to stronger employer acceptance, increased demand from working professionals for flexible, skill-based learning, and visible improvements by universities in programme quality and student support.

“In the coming years, AI personalisation, outcome-based learning, and global access will enable learners to upskill continuously and stay competitive in a fast-changing job market,”the representative added.

For more info visit: https://ecampusapp.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.