During his first ever address to both the houses at the Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the Bharatiya Janta Party rolled out several schemes to help the youth of the country so that they can get themselves employed. While addressing the houses Ram Nath Kovind said that with a sensitive approach towards providing housing with the availability of water-electricity-toilet facility to all, his Government is targeting to provide a house to every poor and homeless household by the year 2022.

I hope the Triple Talaq Bill will be passed soon so that the Muslim women can live a life of dignity and without fear: President Ram Nath Kovind

The Budget Session 2018 was kicked-off with President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, giving out his first opening address to both the houses together. Just a few hours before the session was to begin, the war of words seemed to have already started between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition, with a senior Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, allegeing that BJP is taking things lightly. A few hours before the union budget session was to begin, BJP called in an all-party meet where it stated that all the suggestion by the Congress party is being ‘sincerely’ considered. Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Congress said that it is just’eyewash’ by the ruling BJP in order to misguide the people of India.

While addressing the media straight from the Parliament ahead of the 2018 Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all efforts will be put in to get the triple talaq bill passed in the Rajya Sabha after it’s got the nod from the Lok Sabha. Commenting on protecting the rights of the Muslim women PM Modi said, “I make a humble request to all parties that we can pass the bill on Triple Talaq.” Talking to media PM Modi also stated that this Budget is extremely important as even the whole world is optimistic about India.

11:57 AM- There should be a debate on carrying out simultaneous elections, all political parties need to arrive at a consensus on this: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:49 AM- Our fight against corruption is continuing. In the past one year, registration of about 350,000 suspicious companies have been cancelled: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:48 AM- I appreciate the soldiers and offer condolences to those who lost their lives in action. J&K Police, defence and paramilitary forces are working together to fight terrorism in J&K: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:45 AM- After Independence while only 76 Airports were connected to Commercial flights, under ‘Udaan’ 56 Airports and 31 Helipads are being connected to commercial flights within 15 months only: President Ram Nath Kovind on budget session

11:42 AM- With help of Aadhaar, facilities are reaching poor beneficiaries directly without involvement of middlemen. Digital transactions are being done for over 400 policies of present govt. This has saved over Rs 57,000 Crore from going into wrong hands: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:38 AM- It’s a matter of pride for us that UNESCO recognised Kumbh Mela as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’. UNESCO also designated Ahmedabad as ‘Heritage City’. Chennai was included in the list of Creative Cities by UNESCO: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:35 AM- Government increased minimum wage of labourers by more than 40 per cent: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:30 AM- Government increased minimum wage of labourers by more than 40%: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:28 AM- Our nation is the youngest nation. My govt started Start Up India, Stand Up India, Skill India and Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana to help the youth of the country to realise their dreams & make them self employed: President Kovind

11:22 AM- With a sensitive approach towards providing housing with the availability of water-electricity-toilet facility to all, my Government is targeting to provide a house to every poor and homeless household by the year 2022: President Kovind

11:20 AM- Committed to “Empowerment and not Appeasement”, my Government is making intensive efforts for the economic, social and educational empowerment of the minorities: President Kovind

11:19 AM- As compared to 2014 when only 56% of the villages had road connectivity, now more than 82% villages mostly in far flung and inaccessible areas have been connected by roads. Our target is to provide road connectivity to every village by 2019: President Kovind

11:19 AM- To ensure that benefits of development reach all sections of society, my Government is actively pursuing the work of connecting all villages under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana’ : President Kovind

11:18 AM- The government is committed to double the income of farmers by the year 2022. About 2 lakh 70 thousand Common Service Centres have been set up that provide digital services at low cost, even in the remotest areas of the country: President Kovind

11:17 AM- My Government has introduced insurance schemes for poor at a premium of 1 rupee per month and 90 paise per day. Over 18 crore poor have been covered under the ‘PM Suraksha Bima Yojana’ and ‘PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana’ and about Rs. 2 thousand crore has been paid out as claims: President Kovind

11:16 AM- Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’, farmers are being provided affordable and simple crop insurance services. During 2017, under Rabi & Kharif crops, 5 crore 71 lakh farmers were provided protective coverage under this scheme: President Kovind

11:16 AM- Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’, farmers are being provided affordable and simple crop insurance services. During 2017, under Rabi & Kharif crops, 5 crore 71 lakh farmers were provided protective coverage under this scheme: President Kovind

11:15 AM- To enhance the income of farmers, an ambitious scheme has been introduced in the Dairy sector under which a ‘Dairy Processing Infrastructure Development Fund’ with a corpus of Rs. 11 thousand crore is being set up: President Kovind

11:14 AM- As a result of Government’s policies and the hardwork of farmers, a record production of more than 275 million tonnes of food grain and about 300 million tonnes of horticultural produce has been achieved in the country: President Kovind

11:14 AM- The highest priority of my Government is to remove various difficulties faced by farmers and to raise their standard of living. The schemes of my Government are not only removing their hardships but also reducing the expenditure incurred by them on farming: President Kovind

11:13 AM- It is our duty that when we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in 2019 we pay tribute to him by making our country completely clean: President Ram Nath Kovind in budget session 2018.

11:12 AM- The architect of our Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar used to say that political democracy cannot survive without social and economic democracy: President Ram Nath Kovind

11:10 AM- To make bank credit accessible to the poor and middle class and to encourage self-employment, my Government has facilitated provision of credit without insisting on bank guarantee: President of India

11:00 AM- In order to end the discrimination against women of the country, my government launched ‘beti bachao beti padhao’. After citing the success in the scheme, the scheme has been rolled out in 640 districts now: President Kovind

10:58 AM- President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at the Parliament. He will be addressing both the Houses at the commencement of Budget 2018.

10:55 AM- We should make the most use of our health system of parliamentary committees and discuss aspects of the budget. Let us think about the well-being of rural India, our farmers, Dalits, tribal communities, Mazdoors: PM Modi

10:50 AM- This budget session is important. The world is extremely optimistic about India. The budget will add new vigour to India’s development and will fulfill aspirations of people: PM Narendra Modi