EFCCC Announces Juhi Shakya as Maharashtra State Vice President to Reinforce Statewide Environmental Initiatives

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: In a significant move aimed at strengthening environmental governance and accelerating sustainability efforts, the Environment Forest Climate Change Commission (EFCCC) has appointed Mrs. Juhi Shakya as the State Vice President, Maharashtra, under the Department of Environment and Pollution Safety.

The appointment underscores EFCCC’s commitment to enhancing environmental leadership and driving impactful action in the areas of climate change mitigation, pollution control, environmental safety, and sustainable development across the state.

In her new role, Mrs. Shakya will be responsible for supporting environmental policy initiatives, promoting regulatory compliance, strengthening stakeholder engagement, and advancing programs focused on ecological conservation and pollution prevention. She will also work closely with government bodies, industry representatives, community organizations, and environmental experts to foster collaborative solutions for Maharashtra’s environmental challenges.

Welcoming the appointment, EFCCC officials expressed confidence in Mrs. Shakya’s leadership capabilities and her ability to contribute meaningfully to the Commission’s vision of building a greener, cleaner, and climate-resilient future.

Speaking on her appointment, Mrs. Shakya said:

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility. Environmental protection and climate action are among the most pressing priorities of our time. I look forward to working with communities, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to promote sustainable practices and create long-term positive environmental impact across Maharashtra.”

The appointment comes at a crucial time when climate resilience, sustainable resource management, and environmental accountability are gaining increased importance in public policy and governance. Through this leadership addition, EFCCC aims to further strengthen its statewide initiatives focused on environmental awareness, pollution mitigation, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable growth.

With Mrs. Shakya assuming this key position, the Commission expects to enhance its outreach, strengthen implementation of environmental programs, and support Maharashtra’s transition toward a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.

About EFCCC

The Environment Forest Climate Change Commission (EFCCC) works to promote environmental conservation, climate action, pollution control, ecological sustainability, and public awareness through collaborative initiatives with government institutions, industry stakeholders, and civil society organizations.

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