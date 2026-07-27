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Home > Business News > Why Did Elitecon Bring Back Vipin Sharma After Banking Operations Resumed? Stock Rises 3%

Why Did Elitecon Bring Back Vipin Sharma After Banking Operations Resumed? Stock Rises 3%

Elitecon International appoints former MD Vipin Sharma and Pradeep Kumar as executive directors to lead its revival. Here's why the leadership change sent the stock up 3%.

Why Did Elitecon Bring Back Vipin Sharma After Banking Operations Resumed? Stock Rises 3%
Why Did Elitecon Bring Back Vipin Sharma After Banking Operations Resumed? Stock Rises 3%

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 14:18 IST

Elitecon International has changed its leadership with the appointment of former managing director Vipin Sharma and group executive Pradeep Kumar as executive additional directors in a move the company said will speed up its operational revival after the resumption of banking operations.

The appointments will take effect from July 22 and are approved at a board meeting requisitioned under Section 174(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. The company lost its board quorum after the exits of its independent directors and was chaired by the only remaining director, Kumar Anubhav Upadhyay, according to the exchange filing.

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Both the appointments are effective until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company or until such a last date by which the AGM should have been held, whichever is the earliest. These appointments have to be necessarily approved by shareholders at the ensuing general meeting or within three months’ time pursuant to SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations, according to the exchange notification.

Vipin Sharma Returns After Retirement Plans

More importantly, is the appointment of Vipin Sharma, the second-generation entrepreneur and promoter, formerly on its management and who also held the post of MD of Elitecon until April 26. Earlier this year, Sharma decided to take retirement. Sharma stepped down from all his active executive positions earlier this year as he proposed to take voluntary retirement from active business. But he finally reversed his decision and returned to lead a turnaround on the company’s operations.

He has been with the business for more than three decades. Beginning his career in the pharmaceutical industry in 1987, he later took charge of his family business, Stella Inc., before launching ventures including Mridul Perfumery and Mridul Tobie Inc. During his previous stint at Elitecon, the company increased its manufacturing footprint in Nashik, expanded to multiple categories of products and deepened its international footprint, the company said.

In the release, Sharma said his focus is on rebuilding the company with “vigour, purpose and discipline” and repaying stakeholders’ confidence through execution. 

The filing also showed that Sharma holds 16 crore equity shares, which is about 10.01% of the paid-up equity capital of Elitecon International. It also indicated that he is a noticee in a SEBI ex-parte interim order dated March 30, 2026. The company said the order did not specifically prohibit him from sitting as a director.

Infrastructure Expertise From Pradeep Kumar

Pradeep Kumar, who is a director at Golden Cryo Private Limited, a subsidiary of Elitecon, is also on the board with Sharma.

Kumar has more than 28 years of professional experience, including 23 years in construction and infrastructure and five years in tobacco industry operations. He is a production engineering graduate from Marathwada University and is expected to be an active participant in the operational turnaround of the company. Unlike Sharma, Kumar doesn’t have equity shares in Elitecon International.

Company to Enhance Governance

Elitecon said that these appointments are a part of the company’s broad efforts to restructure its leadership framework. The company also seeks to recruit additional senior management positions and independent directors in the next few months to reinforce corporate governance and assist in the revival plan. 

Shares of Elitecon At The Centre Stage

Elitecon International shares were trading nearly 3 per cent higher on the NSE at Rs 15.96 apiece at 1:44 pm on Monday. The share has reached an intraday high and low of Rs 16.20 and Rs 14.80, respectively, in today’s trade. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 7,460 crore. Although on an uptick, the stock remains considerably away from its 52-week high of Rs 46.40.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: What Is E20 Janta Party? Why Is It Demanding Nitin Gadkari’s Resignation?

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Why Did Elitecon Bring Back Vipin Sharma After Banking Operations Resumed? Stock Rises 3%
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Why Did Elitecon Bring Back Vipin Sharma After Banking Operations Resumed? Stock Rises 3%

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Why Did Elitecon Bring Back Vipin Sharma After Banking Operations Resumed? Stock Rises 3%

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Why Did Elitecon Bring Back Vipin Sharma After Banking Operations Resumed? Stock Rises 3%
Why Did Elitecon Bring Back Vipin Sharma After Banking Operations Resumed? Stock Rises 3%
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