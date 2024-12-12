Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk Becomes First To Reach $400 Billion Net Worth

Elon Musk has surpassed everyone else's net worth to $400 billion for the first time in history. solidifying the richest person in the world for a number of years.

Elon Musk Becomes First To Reach $400 Billion Net Worth

According to the most recent reports from Bloomberg, Elon Musk has surpassed everyone else’s net worth to $400 billion for the first time in history. Musk has been the richest person in the world for a number of years, and this solidifies his status as the richest person in the world.

Musk’s businesses, especially the electric car behemoth Tesla, which he leads, and the space exploration firm SpaceX, which is increasing in value, are largely responsible for the increased wealth. Tesla’s stock reached a record high on December 11 at $424.77 per share. Musk’s net worth has increased to approximately $440 billion as a result of this price increase alone.

On the other hand, SpaceX’s value has also experienced an incredible surge. In early March, the firm’s market capitalization went as high as about $350 billion after the company sold shares privately and garnered $1.25 billion. Musk owns 42% of SpaceX, and it is the most valuable private startup in the world. The success of SpaceX has included some of the boldest space missions and ongoing development of the Starship rocket.

Musk’s wealth is also being driven by his other ventures, including xAI, the artificial intelligence company he founded in 2023. According to the Wall Street Journal, xAI’s value has more than doubled since May 2024, now estimated at $50 billion, contributing further to Musk’s record-breaking net worth.

Despite the fact that Musk’s pay package worth $100 billion recently faced rejection by a Delaware court, his financial prospects are still very bright. Indeed, the pay package had been approved earlier by Tesla shareholders, but only on performance-related terms, for which a court ruling has now raised queries. While Musk might not get this package, his total wealth continues to go up due to a multitude of business ventures and widespread influence in industries such as electric vehicles, space exploration, or AI.

As of December 2024, Musk’s wealth is estimated at around $136 billion and placed second richest in the world, only behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Musk’s extraordinary wealth speaks of the success of his companies, of his ambitious vision, and of his capacity for leveraging technology and market trends to his advantage.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk’s Tesla’s Stock Jumps Above $400, New Highs Predicted

Filed under

elon musk networth elon musk rich

Advertisement

Also Read

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Kejriwal Announces ₹2,100 Monthly Aid For Women Under ‘Mukhymantri Mahila Samman Yojana’

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox