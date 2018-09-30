Tesla CEO Elon Musk will resign and pay a fine of US$ 20 million to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as per the settlement between both the sides. Earlier, SEC had sued Tesla and Elon Musk for misleading the investors.

As per the settlement deal between Elon Musk and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tesla CEO Elon Musk is likely to step down from his post and will pay $20 million as fine to SEC. Earlier the week, the SEC had filed a case against Tesla CEO Elon Musk accusing him of misleading the investors. SEC had sued Musk over a tweet, in which he had said that he would be taking his company private soon after the shares hit $420 each.

The following post drew massive criticism for Elon Musk, who is reportedly running a $50 billion company. As per the reports, Elon Musk lost the case against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and now a settlement has been done between both the sides. Musk will step down from his post and pay $20 million fine to the US financial regulators, say reports.

Reports also suggest that he might never get to be the CEO of the director of any US company again. Musk is the CEO and the largest shareholder in Tesla.

