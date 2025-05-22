Elon Musk Vows Hundreds of Thousands of Self-Driving Teslas by 2026, Commits to Stay as CEO

Musk said he expects “hundreds of thousands, if not over a million” fully autonomous Teslas to be operating on US roads by the end of 2026.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he expects “hundreds of thousands, if not over a million” fully autonomous Teslas will be operating on U.S. roads by the end of next year — remarks that come as the company prepares to launch its self-driving taxi service in Austin, Texas, The Associated Press reported.

“Like you’re asleep and you wake up at your destination,” Musk said in an interview with CNBC, referring to what passengers can expect from Tesla’s self-driving vehicles. He added that the cars will operate without any need for driver attention or human intervention.

At the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg earlier in the day, Musk also confirmed he plans to remain Tesla’s CEO for at least another five years. When asked directly whether he would still lead the company by then, Musk replied, “Yes.” Pressed again, he added with a chuckle, “I can’t be still here if I’m dead.”

High Stakes for Tesla

Musk’s comments come as Tesla faces declining sales in both the U.S. and Europe. The company’s reputation has been under scrutiny following Musk’s involvement with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which oversaw deep federal budget cuts. Despite controversy, Musk downplayed any lasting impact on Tesla’s brand, reportedly saying, “Demand for Teslas has experienced a ‘major rebound.’”

Tesla stock closed up nearly 1% Tuesday at $345 and has surged more than 50% in just over a month, the report said, adding that the rise coincides with Musk’s reported decision to scale back his time in Washington and focus more on Tesla’s operations.

“This is a watershed time for Tesla, and Musk is doubling down on these numbers,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, told AP. “These are pretty bullish forecasts.”

Driverless Launch in Austin

Next month, Tesla will begin testing its autonomous taxi service in Austin. Musk said the program will start with about 10 vehicles, gradually scaling up and eventually expanding to cities like Los Angeles, San Antonio and San Francisco. The initial rollout will be “geofenced” to safer areas and monitored remotely.

Federal safety regulators have raised concerns about how Tesla’s system will handle adverse weather like fog, rain and glare — conditions tied to past accidents involving Tesla’s driver-assistance software.

Musk: Massive Violence Was Committed Against My Companies

In one of his most combative public appearances in recent memory, Musk took aim at a Delaware judge who recently blocked a Tesla pay package once valued at $56 billion. He referred to Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick as an “activist who is cosplaying a judge in a Halloween costume.”

Musk also addressed his political involvement and hefty donations — at least $250 million to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign — suggesting his political giving may now be scaled back. “I think I’ve done enough,” he said, according to AP.

Asked about his time running DOGE, Musk grew momentarily quiet before responding, “I did what needed to be done. I’m not someone who has ever committed violence and yet massive violence was committed against my companies, and massive violence was threatened against me.”

He added, “Don’t worry: We’re coming for you.”

