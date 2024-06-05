Elon Musk's X Revamps Content Policies, Officially Permits Adult Content

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced a change in its content policies to now allow pornographic material. In a recent statement, X revealed new policies regarding “Adult Content and Violent Content” to provide clearer guidelines and increase enforcement transparency. These new policies replace the previous “Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies,” maintaining the same core enforcement principles.

X’s updated policy includes AI-generated and animated content, allowing adult nudity and sexual material, whether AI-generated, photographic, or animated.

Definitions of ‘Adult’ and ‘Violent’ content

X clarified that “Adult Content” pertains to consensual sexual content and adult nudity, while “Violent Content” covers both violent speech and media to comprehensively address all forms of violence.

“Adult content” encompasses full or partial nudity, including close-ups of genitals, buttocks, or breasts, as well as explicit or implied sexual acts or simulations.

Guidelines for marking content on X

Users who frequently share adult content are encouraged to adjust their media settings to place such images and videos behind a content warning. There is also an option to add a one-time content warning to individual posts.

X also stated that if users do not properly mark their posts, the platform will do it for them.

Prohibition of harmful content

The platform will continue to prohibit harmful or non-consensual pornographic content, as well as material promoting the objectification of people or harm to minors. Additionally, adult content is not allowed in profile pictures, banners, or other publicly visible areas.

Reporting content

Users can report unmarked content or other violations using the ‘report’ option on the app.

Policy for underage users

The policy states that users under 18 or those who have not provided their birth date will be unable to view posts marked as adult content.

This decision, announced on Monday, represents a significant change in the platform’s permissible content and comes amid growing concerns about protecting children from inappropriate content on social media.

