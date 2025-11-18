LIVE TV
Home > Business > Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Listing Day: Shares Falls Flat On Debut; Lists at ₹217 With Zero Premium Despite ₹2,900-Crore Issue

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO: Emmvee Photovoltaic Power made a flat market debut at ₹217, matching its issue price. Despite muted IPO subscription, strong manufacturing capacity and strategic fund use position the solar giant for steady long-term growth.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 18, 2025 10:21:43 IST

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO Listing Today

Did Emmvee Photovoltaic Power light up the markets on listing day? Well… not quite. The solar manufacturer made a completely flat debut on Tuesday, November 18, listing at ₹217 on both NSE and BSE, exactly where the issue price was set. No spark, no surge, just a perfectly straight line. Even the GMP hinted at this calm landing, sitting at ₹0 per share ahead of the debut.

If you were hoping for a voltage spike, this one stayed firmly in power-saving mode. Still, a steady start isn’t always bad, sometimes stability is the brightest sign.

Curious how it trades next? Here are the key details-

  • Emmvee Photovoltaic made a flat debut on November 18, 2025, listing at ₹217 per share on the BSE, exactly matching its issue price.

  • The stock opened at ₹217 on the NSE as well, indicating a zero-premium listing across both exchanges.

  • The debut was fully in line with grey market expectations, where Emmvee Photovoltaic shares were also quoted at ₹217, signaling no premium ahead of listing.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO Listing Details: Issue Size, Dates & Structure

Category Details
IPO Opened November 11
IPO Closed November 13
Allotment Date November 14
Listing Date November 18, 2025
Total Issue Size ₹2,900 crore
Fresh Issue ₹2,143.86 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹756.14 crore

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO Subscription Status

Investor Category Subscription
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1.26×
Retail Investors (RII) 1.10×
Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 0.30×
Overall Subscription 97% (7.50 crore bids vs 7.74 crore shares offered)

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO: Utilisation of Funds

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power intends to use a large portion of the fresh issue proceeds to strengthen its financial position. About ₹1,621 crore will be utilised for the repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings and related interest for the company and its core subsidiary. The remaining amount will be allocated towards general corporate purposes, supporting operational and strategic requirements. As per regulatory filings, Emmvee’s total borrowings stood at ₹1,950 crore as of March 2025.

About Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

Founded in March 2007, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is one of India’s largest integrated manufacturers of solar PV modules and solar cells.

Key highlights:

  • Manufacturing Capacity (as of May 31, 2025):

    • 7.80 GW solar PV modules

    • 2.94 GW solar cells

  • Manufactures bifacial & mono-facial TOPCon modules, Mono PERC modules, and advanced TOPCon cells
  • Four manufacturing facilities across two sites in Karnataka, spread over 22.44 acres
  • Its Dobbaspet, Bengaluru solar cell facility is among India’s largest TOPCon cell plants

(With Inputs)

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 10:21 AM IST
