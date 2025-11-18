Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Listing Day: Shares Falls Flat On Debut; Lists at ₹217 With Zero Premium Despite ₹2,900-Crore Issue

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO Listing Today

Did Emmvee Photovoltaic Power light up the markets on listing day? Well… not quite. The solar manufacturer made a completely flat debut on Tuesday, November 18, listing at ₹217 on both NSE and BSE, exactly where the issue price was set. No spark, no surge, just a perfectly straight line. Even the GMP hinted at this calm landing, sitting at ₹0 per share ahead of the debut.

If you were hoping for a voltage spike, this one stayed firmly in power-saving mode. Still, a steady start isn’t always bad, sometimes stability is the brightest sign.

Curious how it trades next? Here are the key details-

Emmvee Photovoltaic made a flat debut on November 18, 2025, listing at ₹217 per share on the BSE , exactly matching its issue price.

The stock opened at ₹217 on the NSE as well, indicating a zero-premium listing across both exchanges.

The debut was fully in line with grey market expectations, where Emmvee Photovoltaic shares were also quoted at ₹217, signaling no premium ahead of listing.

Congratulations to Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited on getting listed on NSE today.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited is an integrated solar PV module and cell manufacturer. The Public issue was of ~ INR 2,900 Cr.#NSEIndia #listing #IPO #StockMarket #ShareMarket… pic.twitter.com/viBfFa7we9 — NSE India (@NSEIndia) November 18, 2025

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO Listing Details: Issue Size, Dates & Structure

Category Details IPO Opened November 11 IPO Closed November 13 Allotment Date November 14 Listing Date November 18, 2025 Total Issue Size ₹2,900 crore Fresh Issue ₹2,143.86 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹756.14 crore Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO Subscription Status Investor Category Subscription Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1.26× Retail Investors (RII) 1.10× Non-Institutional Investors (NII) 0.30× Overall Subscription 97% (7.50 crore bids vs 7.74 crore shares offered) Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO: Utilisation of Funds Emmvee Photovoltaic Power intends to use a large portion of the fresh issue proceeds to strengthen its financial position. About ₹1,621 crore will be utilised for the repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings and related interest for the company and its core subsidiary. The remaining amount will be allocated towards general corporate purposes, supporting operational and strategic requirements. As per regulatory filings, Emmvee’s total borrowings stood at ₹1,950 crore as of March 2025. About Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Founded in March 2007, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power is one of India’s largest integrated manufacturers of solar PV modules and solar cells. Key highlights: Manufacturing Capacity (as of May 31, 2025): 7.80 GW solar PV modules 2.94 GW solar cells

Manufactures bifacial & mono-facial TOPCon modules , Mono PERC modules , and advanced TOPCon cells

, , and advanced Four manufacturing facilities across two sites in Karnataka, spread over 22.44 acres

across two sites in Karnataka, spread over Its Dobbaspet, Bengaluru solar cell facility is among India’s largest TOPCon cell plants

