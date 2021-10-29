While the official statement does not mention the details of the transaction, Adani group's investment in Cleartrip comes just six months after the travel firm was acquired by Flipkart.

The Adani group on Friday announced a significant stake in Flipkart-owned aggregator Clear Trip. Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group tweeted a picture with Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart group, expressing that he is delighted to expand the partnership with Flipkart from data centres, logistics to now travel. Speaking about his investment in Clear Trip, Adani stated that energising the travel sector will create thousands of jobs in the post-pandemic era.

In the official statement, the Adani-led conglomerate further said, “Through this investment, the Adani Group and the Flipkart Group will benefit from synergies that will deliver superior travel experiences to consumers as the travel industry in India sees a resurgence…This partnership will further enable Cleartrip to transcend digital boundaries and bring end-to-end travel services online.”

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, on the other hand, reasserted Cleartrip’s commitment towards providing easy & flexible travel experiences for its customers. Expected to close in November 2021, the deal will lead expand the offerings for consumers and give a much-needed boost to India’s travel infrastructure in the post-pandemic era.

While the official statement does not mention the details of the transaction, Adani group’s investment in Cleartrip comes just six months after the travel firm was acquired by Flipkart. Meanwhile, Flipkart had signed a pact with the Adani group to build one of the largest retail warehouses in the country.

This partnership will encourage empower Cleartrip to rise above computerized boundaries and bring end-to-end travel administrations online, as per the press release. As part of the tie-up, Cleartrip will also serve as the Adani Group’s OTA accomplice.