Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while speaking at the 4th Global Business Summit on Saturday took a dig at banking regulators saying that when big-ticket scams surface only politicians are blamed but regulators are not. Regulators have a very important function, regulators ultimately decide the rules of the game and they have to have a third eye which perpetually be open, Arun Jaitley added.

"Cases of willful default are something which is much more than a business failure and also bank frauds," Arun Jaitley said

Speaking at the 4th Global Business Summit Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took a dig at banking regulators saying that only politicians are blamed and face flak when large-scale scams happen but no one talks about regulators. “In the Indian system, we politicians are accountable but regulators are not.” Arun Jaitley’s remarks have come after the nation got to know about Punjab National Bank fraud case amounting to Rs 11,400 crore involving diamond tycoon Nirav Modi. Further speaking on the issue, Arun Jaitley said that such cases of willful defaulters were affecting ease of doing business.

Cases of willful default are something which is much more than a business failure and also bank frauds. If you periodically have incidents like these, the entire effort of ease of doing business goes to background and these scars on the economy take the front seat. If a fraud is taking place in multiple branches of banking system & no one raised the red flag, doesn’t that become worrisome for a country. Similarly, top management who were indifferent, multiple layers of auditing system which chose to look another way, it creates a worrisome situation.

Regulators have a very important function, regulators ultimately decide the rules of the game and they have to have a third eye which perpetually be open. Unfortunately, in the Indian system, we politicians are accountable but regulators are not.

A couple of days ago, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley broke his silence over the Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank scam and blamed the management of the bank and auditors for failing to detect it. He added that the fraudsters won’t be spared. Questioning the ethics of some of the businessmen of India, the FM also pinned the blame on bank’s internal and external auditors for failing to detect the scam.” It is incumbent on us as a state, till the last legitimate capacity of the state, to chase these people (fraudsters) to the last possible conclusion to make sure the country is not cheated,” Mr Jaitley said while addressing the annual meeting of Association of Development Financial Institutions in Asia & Pacific (ADFIAP).

