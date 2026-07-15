LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance

EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance

EPFO has started crediting 8.25% interest for FY26. Here's how to check your updated PF balance through the EPFO Passbook portal, Passbook Lite and the UMANG app and know what to do if the interest hasn't reflected yet.

EPF Interest Credited Yet? Here's How to Check Your Updated PF Balance Through Passbook, Passbook Lite and UMANG App
EPF Interest Credited Yet? Here's How to Check Your Updated PF Balance Through Passbook, Passbook Lite and UMANG App

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 14:58 IST

If you are an Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriber, chances are you logged into the EPFO portal or opened the UMANG app today to check whether your annual PF interest has been credited.

EPFO has begun crediting interest for the financial year 2025-26 into members’ provident fund accounts from July 15. The retirement fund body is paying interest at 8.25 per cent and updated balances are likely to be reflected in about 34 crore EPF accounts in the coming days.

You Might Be Interested In

If your balance has not changed yet, don’t panic. The update is being rolled out in phases, so it may take time before it appears on all accounts.

Why Is This Year’s EPF Interest Credit Important?

This year’s interest credit is different from previous years, as it is the first major exercise after the EPFO shifted to its new Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) platform.

Earlier, various regional offices maintained EPF records. Now all the members’ data is in one national database. “We think this will speed up the services and cut down delays and help members access their PF records smoothly across the country.

Earlier, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya had said that the process of crediting interest to around 34 crore EPF accounts will start from July 15.

How To Check Your Updated EPF Balance

EPFO members can verify whether the interest has been credited through various online services.

1. EPFO Member Passbook Portal

The official EPFO Member Passbook portal gives the detailed view of your PF account.

To check your balance, follow these steps:

  • Visit the EPFO Member Passbook website.
  • Log in with your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.
  • Follow the verification process if asked.
  • Choose your PF account.
  • You can then view your monthly contribution, employer contribution, interest credited and the latest balance available.

2. Use Passbook Lite

EPFO has also launched Passbook Lite to give you a faster view of your PF account.

When you log into the Member Passbook service:

  • Choose Passbook Lite.
  • Check your latest available balance, contributions and withdrawals at a glance without opening the complete passbook.

This option is handy if you only want to verify that your interest has been credited.

3. Verify via UMANG app

You can also download the government’s UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance) app and avail EPFO services on your smartphone.

Once you download the app:

  • Log in with your registered mobile number.
  • Open EPFO Section.
  • Enter UAN details if necessary.
  • Then you can do the following:
    Check PF balance
    Look into your passbook
    Claim status tracking
    Access to pension-related services
    Download statements.

UMANG is a convenient way for many people to check their PF account without going to the EPFO website.

What Should You Do If Your EPF Interest Is Still Not Reflected?

Don’t worry if you don’t see the new balance immediately.

Note that the EPFO credits interest in stages so all members may not get the update at the same time. Don’t worry, your money is safe even if your passbook is not updated.

Interest on your account is calculated on the monthly running balance under the EPF Scheme, 1952. That means it does not matter if the credit entry appears a few days later; the amount you are entitled to is unchanged.

Simply put, the timing of when you update your passbook does not affect the interest you get.

Do You Need to Raise a Complaint?

Not at once.

If you do not see your interest on July 15, then it is best to wait for a few days as EPFO completes the update across the country. If the balance does not show the corrected amount even after a reasonable time, then you need to get in touch with EPFO through its official grievance portal or customer care.

What Every EPF Member Should Know

Annual EPF interest credit is one of the most-awaited updates for salaried employees. Millions of subscribers are expected to receive their updated balances in the coming days, as EPFO starts crediting 8.25 per cent interest for FY 2025-26.

Now it is easier to check your PF balance than before, whether you use the EPFO Member Passbook, Passbook Lite or the UMANG app. And if the interest is not yet shown in your passbook, don’t worry, as your money is still earning interest even if the passbook update takes a little time.

Also Read: Ather Energy Shares Soar Over 300% Since Listing: Is Hero MotoCorp’s Rs 1,000 Cr Investment A Game Changer?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance
Tags: EPFOPersonal Finance

RELATED News

From Gujarat to Glory: Ajay’s Cafe Wins Two Awards, Emerges as India’s Fastest-Rising Café Brand

Ather Energy Shares Soar Over 300% Since Listing: Is Hero MotoCorp’s Rs 1,000 Cr Investment A Game Changer?

Celestia Pictures Completes 6 Projects in Its First Month, with Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Amrapali Dubey, and Rani Chatterjee Leading the Slate

‘From One Integrated Company to Five Entities’: Can Anil Agarwal’s Big Bet Unlock More Value for Vedanta Shareholders?

Spice Lounge Food Works Opens First Wing Zone Outlet in Bengaluru; Can It Drive Future Growth?

LATEST NEWS

What Caused Massive Fire at Dalmia School in Mumbai? Library, Auditorium and Labs Gutted | Watch

Musafir Cafe Trailer Out: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana Star In Netflix’s Heartfelt Romantic Drama

EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance

From Andrew Flintoff to Shahid Afridi: Five Cricketers Indian Fans Love to Hate

Did PM Modi Stop Putin From Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukrainian War? Polish Minister Makes Big Claim

Who Is Seediri Appalaraju’s Son? Aarav Surrenders in Andhra Hit-and-Run Case After Trying to Frame Friend

Eetha Release Date Changed? Shraddha Kapoor’s Film May Shift To Avoid Clash With Yash-Starrer Toxic

From Lawyer To Predator: Gujarat Advocate Accused Of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented In Court

Why Is Bangladesh Author Taslima Nasreen Returning To Kolkata After 19 Years? What’s Behind The Move?

Major League Cricket 2026 Playoffs: Full Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Match Timings, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance
EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance
EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance
EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance

QUICK LINKS