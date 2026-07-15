EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance

If you are an Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscriber, chances are you logged into the EPFO portal or opened the UMANG app today to check whether your annual PF interest has been credited.

EPFO has begun crediting interest for the financial year 2025-26 into members’ provident fund accounts from July 15. The retirement fund body is paying interest at 8.25 per cent and updated balances are likely to be reflected in about 34 crore EPF accounts in the coming days.

If your balance has not changed yet, don’t panic. The update is being rolled out in phases, so it may take time before it appears on all accounts.

Why Is This Year’s EPF Interest Credit Important?

This year’s interest credit is different from previous years, as it is the first major exercise after the EPFO shifted to its new Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) platform.

Earlier, various regional offices maintained EPF records. Now all the members’ data is in one national database. “We think this will speed up the services and cut down delays and help members access their PF records smoothly across the country.

Earlier, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya had said that the process of crediting interest to around 34 crore EPF accounts will start from July 15.

How To Check Your Updated EPF Balance

EPFO members can verify whether the interest has been credited through various online services.

1. EPFO Member Passbook Portal

The official EPFO Member Passbook portal gives the detailed view of your PF account.

To check your balance, follow these steps:

Visit the EPFO Member Passbook website.

Log in with your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Follow the verification process if asked.

Choose your PF account.

You can then view your monthly contribution, employer contribution, interest credited and the latest balance available.

2. Use Passbook Lite

EPFO has also launched Passbook Lite to give you a faster view of your PF account.

When you log into the Member Passbook service:

Choose Passbook Lite.

Check your latest available balance, contributions and withdrawals at a glance without opening the complete passbook.

This option is handy if you only want to verify that your interest has been credited.

3. Verify via UMANG app

You can also download the government’s UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance) app and avail EPFO services on your smartphone.

Once you download the app:

Log in with your registered mobile number.

Open EPFO Section.

Enter UAN details if necessary.

Then you can do the following:

Check PF balance

Look into your passbook

Claim status tracking

Access to pension-related services

Download statements.

UMANG is a convenient way for many people to check their PF account without going to the EPFO website.

What Should You Do If Your EPF Interest Is Still Not Reflected?

Don’t worry if you don’t see the new balance immediately.

Note that the EPFO credits interest in stages so all members may not get the update at the same time. Don’t worry, your money is safe even if your passbook is not updated.

Interest on your account is calculated on the monthly running balance under the EPF Scheme, 1952. That means it does not matter if the credit entry appears a few days later; the amount you are entitled to is unchanged.

Simply put, the timing of when you update your passbook does not affect the interest you get.

Do You Need to Raise a Complaint?

Not at once.

If you do not see your interest on July 15, then it is best to wait for a few days as EPFO completes the update across the country. If the balance does not show the corrected amount even after a reasonable time, then you need to get in touch with EPFO through its official grievance portal or customer care.

What Every EPF Member Should Know

Annual EPF interest credit is one of the most-awaited updates for salaried employees. Millions of subscribers are expected to receive their updated balances in the coming days, as EPFO starts crediting 8.25 per cent interest for FY 2025-26.

Now it is easier to check your PF balance than before, whether you use the EPFO Member Passbook, Passbook Lite or the UMANG app. And if the interest is not yet shown in your passbook, don’t worry, as your money is still earning interest even if the passbook update takes a little time.

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