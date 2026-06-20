EPF Interest Rate Ratified at 8.25%: What Does It Mean for Your Savings? Check EPFO 3.0 Updates and New Withdrawal Rules

If you’ve been waiting to know when your EPF interest will finally reflect in your account, there’s good news. The Indian government has formally approved the ratification of an 8.25 per cent interest rate on deposits in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) for FY 2025-26, enabling the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to start crediting the interest to more than seven crore subscribers, likely this month, PTI reported. The approval not only brings relief to salaried employees who depend on EPF for long-term retirement savings but also comes with massive digital reforms under the forthcoming EPFO 3.0 platform. A host of changes, including faster interest credit, paperless services, and UPI-based withdrawals, will make managing your provident fund easier than ever.

Here’s what the latest approval means for your money and the new EPFO rules that every subscriber should know.

Government Clears 8.25% EPF Interest Rate for FY26

The 8.25% interest rate recommended by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the highest decision-making body of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), was approved by the Union Finance Ministry, PTI reported.

The CBT, chaired by union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya, met on March 2, 2026, and approved the rate. The EPF interest rates need to be approved by the Finance Ministry before being implemented. The final clearance will allow EPFO to credit interest to the accounts of its members.

As per PTI, the Labour Ministry is expected to issue directions to EPFO shortly, enabling the interest to be deposited into subscribers’ accounts this month.

This is also the third consecutive financial year in which EPF subscribers will earn an annual interest of 8.25% on their retirement savings.

What Does This Mean for EPF Members?

For more than seven crore EPF subscribers, this approval will enable the EPFO to credit the FY 2025-26 annual interest to their provident fund accounts.

This interest is calculated by EPFO based on the total balance in the EPF account. There is no need to apply or complete any further documentation.

Once EPFO has credited the annual interest, EPF members can access their passbook through the EPFO passbook portal, the UMANG application, and other EPFO services.

Why Does EPFO Maintain the Same Interest Rate?

EPFO had previously hiked interest rates to 8.25 per cent for FY 2023-24 compared to 8.15 per cent in FY 2022-23. This rate continued for FY 2024-25 and now for FY 2025-26. Salaried employees are benefiting from the rate remaining steady for three years, even while interest rates rise in the larger economy.

EPF Interest Rate Trends Over The Years

In the last decade, EPF interest rates have changed many times.

In 2015-16, it was 8.80% and has consistently come down since then. It was maintained at 8.50% in FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21 before reaching a low of 8.10% in FY 2021-22 – a level not seen in over 40 years. It was last lower in FY 1977-78, when EPF deposits yielded 8%. In FY 2022-23, the rate was higher at 8.15% before rising to 8.25% from FY 2023-24 onwards.

EPFO 3.0: What Is Changing For EPF Members?

Along with the interest rate approval, EPFO is preparing to roll out its upgraded digital platform, popularly known as EPFO 3.0.

The new system aims to make EPF services faster, paperless and more convenient. Once fully launched, subscribers will be able to complete withdrawals, transfers and other services digitally with significantly reduced processing time.

According to PTI, under the new system, annual EPF interest will also be credited immediately after approvals and internal processing are completed, making the process quicker than before.

UPI And ATM Withdrawals May Soon Become Reality

One of the most significant changes planned under EPFO 3.0 is the ability to withdraw eligible EPF funds using UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs.

Subscribers will be able to see their eligible withdrawal amounts and then use UPI to transfer the amount to their Aadhaar-enabled bank accounts, where it can be used immediately for online payments or ATM withdrawals. In May, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya mentioned they had tested the facility and hoped that the same would be in the pipeline very soon, though no official launch dates have been specified.

New EPFO Rules Subscribers Should Know

The upgraded system will introduce several new features designed to simplify fund management.

Subscribers may be allowed to withdraw 50% to 75% of their eligible EPF balance through UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, subject to applicable conditions. The auto-settlement limit for claims has also been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, enabling eligible members to receive funds within about three days for purposes such as home purchase, education, marriage or medical emergencies.

EPFO 3.0 will also allow members to activate Universal Account Numbers (UAN) using face authentication technology through the UMANG app, access passbooks instantly, update personal details online and submit claims digitally.

Additionally, first-time Aadhaar linking corrections can be completed through the Joint Declaration facility on the member portal. Subscribers will also be able to connect with EPFO through its verified WhatsApp service and receive multilingual automated assistance round the clock.

What Should EPF Subscribers Do Now?

At present, subscribers do not need to take any action.

Once EPFO completes the interest credit process, the updated balance will automatically appear in members’ EPF accounts. Those waiting for the annual interest can expect the credit to reflect after EPFO receives the final administrative clearance and completes processing, according to PTI.

For salaried employees, the latest approval ensures that retirement savings continue to earn 8.25% for another year, while the upcoming EPFO 3.0 reforms promise quicker services and easier access to provident fund money.

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