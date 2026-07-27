EPF or Pension Claim Not Settled Within 20 Days? New Rule Imposes 12% Penal Interest On Officials

Salaried employees have long been complaining about having to wait for months to get their EPF withdrawal or pension claim settled. That could soon change. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will now have to settle eligible provident fund, pension and insurance claims within a period of 20 days with the notification of new social security schemes. And if the deadline is missed without a valid reason, the delay will cost – not the employee, but the concerned official.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the new provisions under the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme, 2026; Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026; and Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme, 2026. The rules came into force on 29 June 2026, the date they were published in the Official Gazette.

A Fixed 20-Day Timeline for Claims

A major change in the new framework is the introduction of a clear service timeline. EPFO will now have to settle full claims for provident fund withdrawal, pension benefit and deposit-linked insurance within 20 days.

In case the claim remains pending for more than this period without sufficient reason, penal interest of 12% p.a. can be levied on the delayed amount. More importantly, the notified rules allow for the recovery of this interest from the salary of the commissioner responsible for the delay, thereby introducing greater accountability within the organisation.

There was also penal interest under the earlier EPF rules, a senior Labour Ministry official quoted by PTI said. The earlier provision was tied to the prevailing EPF interest rate, but the new scheme has a fixed 12% rate, making the penalty more predictable and stringent.

What To Do When Your Claim Is On Hold?

The new rules also ensure that employees do not have to wait indefinitely if their claim is delayed.

If your EPF or pension claim takes more than 20 days, you can raise the issue through the grievance redressal system of the EPFO.

Employees can contact the regional PF commissioner of their jurisdiction or file a complaint via the EPFiGMS portal under the “For Employees” section. Alternatively, the issue can be raised directly during the ‘Nidhi Apke Nikat’ programme being conducted by EPFO on the 10th of every month, where members can interact with the officials and get the pending issues resolved.

Contribution Rules are the Same as Before

The contribution structure remains the same, but the claim settlement process has been made stricter.

Employees and employers will continue to contribute 12% of the employee’s basic wages to the EPFO. 8.33% of the employer contribution will continue to be deposited in the Employees’ Pension Scheme. The Central Government will continue to contribute 1.16% to the pension fund.

Greater Push for Faster Digital Services

The larger objective of the 2026 schemes is not to redesign India’s retirement savings system but to make it work more efficiently. The reforms ramped up the focus on digital compliance, faster processing, increased transparency and increased accountability for delays.

The biggest takeaway for millions of organised sector employees is simple: the rules now impose a clear time limit on claim processing and lay down a defined path to seek action if that deadline is not met. While implementation will determine the success of the new system, the framework gives EPFO subscribers stronger protections than before

A New Era of Accountability for EPFO Members

The latest reforms shift the goal posts from promising faster services to penalising officials for delays. For an employee who wants to withdraw PF, claim pension or get insurance benefits, knowing the new 20-day rule and ways to remedy if it is breached could be as important as knowing the claim process itself.

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