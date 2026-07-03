EPF Rate At 8.25%: Here’s How You Can Calculate Interest on Your PF Contributions

Millions of salaried employees are currently waiting for a single thing – their 8.25% EPF interest for FY 2025-26 to be credited to their provident fund accounts. Most people believe that the amount is calculated by multiplying your PF balance by 8.25%. But that is not how the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) works. The government has now notified the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, replacing the decades-old rules of 1952. Apart from digitising EPF services, the new framework is likely to expedite interest credit, ease withdrawals and bring in more transparency for over seven crore EPFO members.

So when does the money get into your account, and how is interest actually calculated? This is what every PF subscriber needs to know.

When will the EPF interest be credited to your account?

The government has given its nod for an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on deposits in the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) for the fiscal year 2025-26. The process of crediting interest has begun and will be completed in the coming days for all eligible subscribers.

One of the most significant changes under the EPF Scheme, 2026, is faster interest credit processing. Once the annual interest rate is approved, the EPFO wants to credit the amount much faster than before, as the new digital system is designed to significantly reduce delays.

Why you should not calculate your PF interest by just multiplying 8.25%

A large number of employees feel they are entitled to Rs 82,500 as interest if they had Rs 10 lakh in their PF account on March 31. Similarly, if you had Rs 5 lakh in your PF account on March 31, you would receive Rs 41,250 as interest.

Actually, EPFO does not calculate interest on balance as of year-end.

Instead, interest is calculated on the monthly closing balance of your EPF account. Interest is calculated monthly but only credited after the end of the financial year and with government approval of the annual rate.

So, the final interest amount depends on your monthly contribution, your salary changes and your balance during the year.

How does EPFO calculate interest?

The EPF interest rate for FY 2025-26 is 8.25% p.a.

EPFO calculates the monthly rate from the annual rate to calculate monthly interest.

Monthly interest rate = 8.25%/12 = 0.6875% monthly.

This monthly rate is charged on the balance at month-end. Interest is accrued over the financial year and paid to your account as a lump sum.

For example, you invest Rs 10,000 per month. If you begin from April 2025 and invest Rs 10,000 per month, at the end of March 2026, your total contribution will be Rs 1,20,000.

So every month that passes, your account balance grows. And so does the interest.

For example:

April Closing balance: Rs 10,000, Interest Rs 68.75

May closing balance: Rs 20,000, Interest: Rs 137.50

June closing balance: Rs 30,000, Interest: Rs 206.25

Each month the same process happens again as new contributions come in.

Over the entire financial year, total interest works out to Rs 5,362.50.

So this means your EPF balance at the end of FY 2025-26 would be:

Total contribution Rs 1,20,000

Interest earned Rs. 5362.50

Closing Balance Rs 1,25,362.50

The closing balance now is the opening balance for FY 2026-27 and interest is applied to this higher balance plus new monthly contributions.

What has changed in the new EPF scheme other than this?

In the newly notified Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, some changes have been made to make EPF services faster and easier.

The new rules allow easy partial withdrawals for medical treatment, education and marriage with fewer documents and less processing time.

There is no impact on monthly deductions, as the current 12% contribution from both the employee and employer remains unchanged.

Higher-salaried employees will still be able to choose a higher pension under the stipulated conditions.

The government is also making digital KYC mandatory with the use of Aadhaar and other approved documents to enable faster claim settlements and account-related services.

On the other hand, employers will face stricter compliance requirements and stronger provisions to ensure that they deposit employees’ PF contributions on time.

Why this matters for EPF members

EPF is one of the largest long-term savings avenues for most salaried employees. Knowing how interest is calculated will help you manage your expectations and check that the system credits you accurately.

The new EPF scheme brings faster interest credit, easier withdrawal and a stronger digital framework for managing your retirement savings. But remember, when your interest is calculated this year, it is based on your monthly EPF balance during the year and not just the balance on March 31.

(Disclaimer: The interest calculations shown are for illustrative purposes only. Your actual EPF interest may vary based on your monthly PF balance, contributions and EPFO’s final computation.)

Also Read: EPF Scheme 2026 Replaces 1952 Scheme: Will PF Contribution, Interest And Withdrawal Rules Change?