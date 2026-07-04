EPF Scheme 2026: From 3-Day PF Claims Settlement To Easier Withdrawals, Here’s What Has Changed

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is not only a retirement savings account for crores of salaried employees but also a financial safety net in the event of emergency, job loss and retirement. It has now introduced one of the largest reforms in EPFO in years, which can lead to speedier settlements of claims, smoother withdrawal guidelines, and almost zero paperwork for all subscribers. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has indeed been trying hard to upgrade its services.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has already given notice of its new Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme 2026, Employees’ Pension Scheme 2026, and EDLI Scheme 2026 under the Social Security Code. The new rules are a replacement of the previous schemes and the basis of the government’s EPFO 3.0 digital transformation drive.

The objective is simple: to reduce delays, ease procedures and accelerate and make provident fund services more transparent for more than seven crore EPF subscribers.

3-Day PF Claim Settlement: The Biggest Shift

One of the most important changes under the new EPF Scheme, 2026, is the introduction of a fixed timeline for the processing of claims.

If the claim for full withdrawal of PF passes all the automated checks, EPFO will process it in three days. Earlier subscribers waited for 20 days or even more to get their claims settled.

But claims with wrong information, missing documents or needing further verification might take longer to process.

EPFO Officials May Face Action For Delay

The new framework also tightens accountability for claims processing.

If an EPFO official delays a valid claim without proper reason, the subscriber can receive 12% annual penal interest for the delay period. The government has also authorised the EPFO to recover this amount from the salary of the concerned official.

Earlier, penal interest was tied to the EPF interest rate. The revised rules have pegged it at 12% per annum, making the penalty more stringent.

Auto-Settlement Limit Raised To Rs 5 Lakh

The government has implemented EPFO’s automated claim settlement system to cut down on manual intervention.

The auto-settlement limit for advance PF withdrawal has now been revised to Rs. 5 lakh from Rs. 1 lakh.

This is expected to help subscribers looking for urgent financial assistance for purposes such as health care, higher education, and marriage expenses.

Increased automation is also expected to reduce the time taken to process eligible claims.

Jobless? You Can Withdraw Up To 75% Of Your PF balance

The new scheme provides greater financial support to workers who lose their jobs.

Now a subscriber can withdraw up to 75% of the PF balance immediately after becoming unemployed. Withdrawal of a part of the PF balance can provide temporary financial relief to the subscriber while searching for new employment.

The move is designed to help workers cope with costs in times when they don’t have regular income.

PF Advance Withdrawal Rules Made Simple

The EPFO has rationalised the advance withdrawal provisions by merging various categories into three broad purposes: illness, education, and marriage.

Another big relief is that the minimum service requirement has been lowered. Many employees will be eligible after 12 months of service, whereas under earlier rules, eligibility could take as long as seven years.

This makes the scheme more attractive to younger workers who may need financial assistance earlier in their careers.

Housing Withdrawals Continue

Subscribers will continue to use PF savings for housing-related needs. The following purposes qualify:

Buying a house or residential plot

Constructing a home

Repaying a home loan

Repairing or renovating an existing house

Under the new framework, eligible withdrawals can also include employee and employer contributions and accumulated interest, thereby increasing the amount available, where applicable.

Full PF Withdrawal Allowed Earlier

The new rules also give more flexibility for full withdrawal of EPF savings.

The age at which you can take all your money out has been lowered from 58 to 55.

In addition to retirement, full withdrawal will also be allowed in:

Permanent total disability

Retrenchment

Separation under Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS)

Permanent migration outside India

These rules help you access your retirement savings faster during life’s big moments.

Contribution Rules Largely Unchanged

The contribution structure under the EPF Scheme, 2026, is almost the same.

Employers and employees will continue to contribute 12% of wages to EPF.

However, the mandatory contributions will be applicable only up to the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 a month. Any employee contribution that exceeds Rs.1,800 per month will count as a voluntary provident fund (VPF) contribution instead of a mandatory EPF contribution.

EPFO To Shift To A Fully Digital System

The government is also nudging EPFO for more paperless services.

Now, employers and exempted establishments will have to enable the online filing of claims and applications, reducing paperwork and hastening approvals.

As part of EPFO 3.0, the organisation is also working to enable:

PF withdrawal through UPI

ATM Withdrawal of PF Services

Quicker digital verification and authentication

The services are expected to make it easier to access provident fund savings in the coming months.

How To Get Faster PF Settlement Claims?

If you are a subscriber who wants the benefit of automated three-day claim processing, please keep your account information current.

You will need to have:

Active Universal Account Number (UAN)

UAN attached with Aadhaar

PAN details updated

Bank account details checked

KYC completed

A registered mobile number for OTP authentication

By keeping this information up-to-date, you can avoid delays caused by manual verification processes.

Why Has Government Introduced These Changes?

The EPF Scheme, 2026, is part of the Centre’s wider endeavour to reform India’s social security system under the Code on Social Security.

For years, EPF subscribers have complained of delayed settlements, excessive paperwork and complicated withdrawal rules. The new framework aims to tackle these problems by fixing timelines, widening automated processing, simplifying norms of eligibility and making officials accountable for avoidable delay.

The reforms will mean speedier access to their savings, fewer procedural hurdles and a far more digital EPFO experience for millions of wage earners.

EPF Member Will Have Easier and Faster EPFO Experience

The EPF Scheme, 2026, is one of the major reforms in the provident fund system in recent years. The new framework aims to make EPFO more efficient and subscriber-friendly through three-day claim settlements, higher auto-processing limits, simplified withdrawals, digital services, etc. The changes are likely to greatly enhance the experience of millions of EPF members across the country but faster processing will depend largely on accurate KYC and complete documentation.

Also Read: Can’t Activate UAN On EPFO Portal? Here’s The New Step-By-Step Process After EPFO’s Update