EPF Scheme 2026 Replaces 1952 Scheme: Will PF Contribution, Interest And Withdrawal Rules Change?

The government has formally notified the Employees’ Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme 2026 under the Code on Social Security, 2020. The rule came into effect on June 29, 2026. This is a new phase for India’s provident fund system. The notification replaces the decades-old EPF Scheme, 1952, and is part of the government’s larger push to modernise labour laws and make EPFO services more digital and transparent.

If you are worried about a change in your monthly PF deduction, withdrawal rules or interest earnings, there is good news. For most salaried employees, the basics haven’t changed. Your contribution rate, employer contribution, Universal Account Number (UAN), Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) option and EPF interest mechanism remain unchanged.

Instead, the new framework is largely about strengthening governance, improving digital compliance and bringing EPFO under one social security law.

EPF Scheme, 2026: What Will Be Different

EPF now covered under Social Security Code

The most significant change in the law is that the provident fund scheme is no longer governed by the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. Now it will operate under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

But this is only a legal transition. Current EPF members do not need to do anything. Their accounts, balances and benefits are still protected.

Digital EPFO services get tougher drive

Many of the online services that EPFO has been offering for the last few years have now received formal acceptance under the new scheme. These are:

Filing returns online

Electronic maintenance of records

Digital accounts for PF members

Claims submitted electronically

Annual Statements Electronic

Digital inspections and compliance

The aim is to cut down paperwork, expedite processing and improve transparency across the EPFO ecosystem.

Tighter rules for exempted PF trusts

Companies managing their own exempted provident fund trusts, instead of paying directly to the EPFO, will now have to follow more stringent governance rules.

The new rules have elaborate provisions relating to eligibility of trustees, composition of the board, mandatory meetings, electronic accounting, annual audits, dematerialised investments, investment reporting, online disclosures and tougher compliance timelines.

Government can temporarily relax PF contributions during emergencies

A new provision has been introduced to enable the central government to reduce or defer EPF contributions temporarily in exceptional situations like pandemics, epidemics or national disasters.

This relaxation is intended as an emergency measure and not a permanent change to contribution rates and can last up to three months.

More compliance rules for employers

The new EPF framework also focuses on how employers manage their provident fund compliance.

Moving ahead, establishments will be expected to do most of the EPF-related work digitally. This includes online deposit of PF contributions, maintaining of employee records in electronic form and filing of returns within the stipulated timelines. The scheme also provides for clearer procedures for inspections, provident fund transfers and other compliance-related processes.

Companies running their own exempted provident fund trusts will have to take on more responsibilities, with the governance and reporting requirements becoming stricter to improve transparency.

The government has also announced three compliance relief measures to help the employers to adapt to the new framework – the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign 2026, VISHWAS 2026 and AMNESTY 2026. These initiatives aim to help organisations regularise their past compliance gaps, resolve pending disputes and settle older cases without unnecessary legal hurdles.

The direction is clear for most employers – move towards a fully digital compliance system with greater accountability and standardised reporting.

Easier digital verification of PF claims

The new framework places more weight on digital verification to speed up claim settlements.

The EPFO will make it mandatory for the workers to update their Aadhaar, PAN and Aadhaar-linked bank account. It should help reduce verification delays and speed up the processing of claims.

The partial withdrawals rule continues

Employees can make partial withdrawals from their EPF accounts for certain purposes subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions. These expenses include medical treatment, higher education, marriage and the purchase, construction or renovation of a house. The new scheme does not make any significant changes to these provisions for withdrawal.

Withdrawals will be subject to the stipulated eligibility criteria and minimum balance requirements.

EDLI insurance benefits continue

The notification also proceeds with the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme.

Under the current system, nominees of an employee dying in service can receive insurance benefits ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 7 lakh depending on wage levels and PF contribution history.

What Remains Unchanged For EPF Subscribers?

For EPF subscribers, the majority of the provisions that directly affect their monthly savings remain the same.

PF contribution rate remains 12%

The employees will still contribute 12% of wages and the employers will contribute a matching 12%. The present 10% contribution rate for notified premises is also maintained.

Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF)

Employees can still contribute more than the mandatory 12% to the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF). Employers are permitted to make voluntary contributions above the required match to the employee’s additional contribution.

Wage ceiling unchanged

The existing statutory wage ceiling for mandatory EPF contributions remains in place. Employees who are in a valid higher-wage option may continue contributions.

Universal Account Number (UAN) remains the same

The Universal Account Number (UAN) is the permanent identification number of every EPF member and will continue to be used for all EPFO services.

Interest and withdrawal rules unchanged

The EPF Scheme 2026 does not alter the basic characteristics of the provident fund system, which are of utmost importance to subscribers. The EPF interest rate and the percentage of employer and employee contributions remain unchanged.

The new framework continues to be governed by the existing rules on PF withdrawals, nomination, transfer of PF balances and tax treatment of EPF.

What EPF Scheme 2026 Means For Employees

The new EPF Scheme will not change the amount deducted from salaries every month or the benefits received by most salaried workers.

Rather, the changes are intended to make EPFO more technology-driven, improve governance and ensure faster digital service to members and employers alike. This may not be visible to employees in terms of immediate financial impact, but the new framework will make provident fund administration more efficient, transparent and fit for a fully digital future.

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