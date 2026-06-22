EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide

EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide

`EPFO 3.0 is set to simplify PF withdrawals with faster digital services, UPI integration, and paperless processing. Learn how to withdraw PF online through the EPFO portal, UMANG app, or offline, along with eligibility, required documents, and withdrawal rules.

EPFO 3.0 Explained: Step-by-Step Guide for PF Withdrawal
EPFO 3.0 Explained: Step-by-Step Guide for PF Withdrawal

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 13:44 IST

What is EPFO 3.0? EPFO 3.0 is basically the next big digital push from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, kind of like how you send money on UPI, except here it’s about your PF. The whole idea is to make your Employees’ Provident Fund access feel quicker, smoother, and more or less paperless, so you don’t have to deal with all that drawn-out paperwork. The organisation is planning an upgrade that may reduce repeat checks, slow verifications, and that uneasy waiting around while your claim gets processed. 

If everything goes as expected, eligible subscribers could get a way to move their EPF money straight to their linked bank accounts using UPI. There’s also talk of using UPI-enabled ATMs, so the process might not feel stuck behind forms and manual steps. In short, EPFO 3.0 is meant to simplify basically every part of the journey, making it more user-friendly and giving millions of salaried workers faster access to their retirement savings when they need them, without so much hassle. 

How to Withdraw PF Online On Different Sites

How To Withdraw PF Online Through the EPFO Portal

  1. Log in to the UAN Member Portal using your UAN and password.
  2. Verify your KYC details under Manage > KYC.
  3. Navigate to Online Services > Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D).
  4. Verify your linked bank account details.
  5. Accept the certificate of undertaking.
  6. Click Proceed for Online Claim.
  7. Select the appropriate claim type:
    • Form 31: PF Advance (Partial Withdrawal)
    • Form 19: Final PF Settlement
    • Form 10C: Pension Withdrawal
  8. Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and submit the claim.

After submission, you can track your claim status through the EPFO portal.

You Might Be Interested In

How To Withdraw PF Through the UMANG App

EPFO members can also submit claims through the UMANG app:

  1. Open the UMANG app and log in with your registered mobile number.
  2. Search for and select EPFO services.
  3. Tap Raise Claim under Employee-Centric Services.
  4. Enter your UAN and verify it using the OTP.
  5. Choose your claim type:
    • Full PF Settlement
    • Partial PF Withdrawal (Advance)
    • Pension Withdrawal (EPS)
  6. Verify your linked bank account details.
  7. Upload supporting documents, if required.
  8. Submit the claim request.
  9. Save the claim reference number to track the application.

How To Withdraw PF Offline

Members who prefer the offline process can submit a Composite Claim Form.

Composite Claim Form (Aadhaar)

  • Applicable if Aadhaar and bank details are linked with your UAN.
  • Employer attestation is not required.
  • Submit the completed form directly to the concerned EPFO office.

Composite Claim Form (Non-Aadhaar)

  • Applicable if Aadhaar is not linked with your UAN.
  • Employer attestation is mandatory.
  • Submit the form to the respective EPFO office.

For partial withdrawals, EPFO now allows self-certification, eliminating the need for multiple supporting certificates in many cases.

Types Of PF Withdrawal

Details
Complete PF Withdrawal Allowed only after retirement or after remaining unemployed for at least two months.
75% Withdrawal Rule Members can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance immediately after becoming unemployed.
Remaining Balance The remaining 25% can be withdrawn after completing two months of unemployment.

Documents Required For Online PF Withdrawal

Requirement Details
Activated UAN UAN must be active with Aadhaar and PAN linked and verified.
Verified Bank Account Bank account should be linked with the UAN and verified.
Updated Date of Exit Mandatory for filing Form 19 and Form 10C claims.
No Service Overlap Employment history should not have overlapping service periods.

(With Inputs From EPFO)

Also Read: GRSE Share Price: 5% Rise, Navratna Upgrade Growth Potential, Expansion Buzz….

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide
Tags: Employees Provident Fund withdrawalEPF claim processEPF withdrawal documentsEPF withdrawal processEPF Withdrawal RulesEPFO digital servicesEPFO new rulesEPFO portal PF withdrawalEPFO UPIForm 10CForm 19Form 31how to withdraw PF onlineoffline PF withdrawalPF withdrawal documents requiredPF withdrawal eligibilityPF withdrawal onlinePF withdrawal step-by-stepPF withdrawal through UMANGUMANG app PF withdrawalUPI PF withdrawal

RELATED News

TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

Atlas Capital Highlights Growing Gap Between Value Creation and Market Recognition in India’s Capital Markets

GRSE Share Price: 5% Rise, Navratna Upgrade Growth Potential, Expansion Buzz & Investor Optimism

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat

UPI Goes Global: Why the World Is Adopting India’s Digital Payment Revolution

LATEST NEWS

Female Wrestler Sets Herself on Fire at Bijnor Police Station After Soldier Boyfriend Refuses to Marry, Files Rape Case

EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide

Rishabh Pant LSG Exit Twist: Delhi Capitals Trade Deal Near as Report Claims Lucknow Super Giants Sacked Him as Captain

CBSE Announces Major Change in Revaluation Rules, Allows Answer Sheet Inspection

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days

Which Indian States Face the Worst Water Scarcity And Why? Explained

Ranveer Singh Finds Support Amid Don 3 Controversy; Prerna Arora Says ‘People Should Celebrate...’

Who Will Replace Keir Starmer As UK Prime Minister?

Watch: Virat Kohli Grooves To Karan Aujla’s ‘Winning Speech’ At One8 Global Premiere In Delhi

Who is Shafaq Naaz? Actress Reveals Her Husband, Identity and Personal Life

EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide
EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide
EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide
EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide

QUICK LINKS