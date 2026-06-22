EPFO 3.0 Explained: How To Withdraw PF Online, Through UMANG App And Offline; Step-By-Step Guide

What is EPFO 3.0? EPFO 3.0 is basically the next big digital push from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, kind of like how you send money on UPI, except here it’s about your PF. The whole idea is to make your Employees’ Provident Fund access feel quicker, smoother, and more or less paperless, so you don’t have to deal with all that drawn-out paperwork. The organisation is planning an upgrade that may reduce repeat checks, slow verifications, and that uneasy waiting around while your claim gets processed.

If everything goes as expected, eligible subscribers could get a way to move their EPF money straight to their linked bank accounts using UPI. There’s also talk of using UPI-enabled ATMs, so the process might not feel stuck behind forms and manual steps. In short, EPFO 3.0 is meant to simplify basically every part of the journey, making it more user-friendly and giving millions of salaried workers faster access to their retirement savings when they need them, without so much hassle.

How to Withdraw PF Online On Different Sites

How To Withdraw PF Online Through the EPFO Portal

Log in to the UAN Member Portal using your UAN and password. Verify your KYC details under Manage > KYC. Navigate to Online Services > Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D). Verify your linked bank account details. Accept the certificate of undertaking. Click Proceed for Online Claim. Select the appropriate claim type: Form 31: PF Advance (Partial Withdrawal)

PF Advance (Partial Withdrawal) Form 19: Final PF Settlement

Final PF Settlement Form 10C: Pension Withdrawal Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and submit the claim.

After submission, you can track your claim status through the EPFO portal.

How To Withdraw PF Through the UMANG App

EPFO members can also submit claims through the UMANG app:

Open the UMANG app and log in with your registered mobile number. Search for and select EPFO services. Tap Raise Claim under Employee-Centric Services. Enter your UAN and verify it using the OTP. Choose your claim type: Full PF Settlement

Partial PF Withdrawal (Advance)

Pension Withdrawal (EPS) Verify your linked bank account details. Upload supporting documents, if required. Submit the claim request. Save the claim reference number to track the application.

How To Withdraw PF Offline

Members who prefer the offline process can submit a Composite Claim Form.

Composite Claim Form (Aadhaar)

Applicable if Aadhaar and bank details are linked with your UAN.

Employer attestation is not required .

. Submit the completed form directly to the concerned EPFO office.

Composite Claim Form (Non-Aadhaar)

Applicable if Aadhaar is not linked with your UAN.

Employer attestation is mandatory .

. Submit the form to the respective EPFO office.

For partial withdrawals, EPFO now allows self-certification, eliminating the need for multiple supporting certificates in many cases.

Types Of PF Withdrawal

Details Complete PF Withdrawal Allowed only after retirement or after remaining unemployed for at least two months. 75% Withdrawal Rule Members can withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance immediately after becoming unemployed. Remaining Balance The remaining 25% can be withdrawn after completing two months of unemployment.

Documents Required For Online PF Withdrawal

Requirement Details Activated UAN UAN must be active with Aadhaar and PAN linked and verified. Verified Bank Account Bank account should be linked with the UAN and verified. Updated Date of Exit Mandatory for filing Form 19 and Form 10C claims. No Service Overlap Employment history should not have overlapping service periods.

(With Inputs From EPFO)

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