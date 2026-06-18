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Home > Business News > EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change

EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change

EPFO 3.0 may soon allow PF withdrawals through UPI and ATM, making access faster and simpler for over seven crore subscribers. The system is expected to set withdrawal limits, improve digital verification, and reduce claim delays, though official rollout and guidelines are still awaited from authorities.

EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change (Via X)
EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 14:00 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing a major upgrade to its system with the upcoming EPFO 3.0 platform. For millions of salaried employees across India, this could change how Provident Fund (PF) money is accessed, making withdrawals faster and far more convenient than the current claim-based process. Under the proposed system, EPFO subscribers may soon be able to withdraw eligible PF funds directly through UPI apps and even ATMs. The initiative is being developed with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs India’s UPI network. If launched, members could transfer funds instantly to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

ATM-Based PF Access In The Pipeline

One of the biggest proposed changes is the introduction of EPF-linked ATM cards. These cards would allow users to withdraw eligible PF money just like a regular debit card transaction. This would mark a major shift from paperwork-heavy claims to instant digital access.

Withdrawal Limits & Safeguards

According to early proposals, subscribers may be allowed to withdraw between 50% and 75% of their eligible PF balance. However, a minimum portion of the corpus, likely around 25%, will remain locked for retirement security. Final limits will be confirmed only after the official rollout.

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The EPFO has already increased the auto-settlement limit for PF claims from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This change allows more claims to be processed automatically without manual verification, helping members receive funds faster than before.

Simpler Verification Through Digital Tools

The new system is also expected to reduce documentation hassles. Features like Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app may simplify identity verification. Improvements in UAN activation, passbook access, and Aadhaar correction are also part of the upgrade plan.

Delays in PF withdrawals have long been a concern for subscribers. With EPFO 3.0, the organisation aims to significantly reduce processing time, with many claims expected to be settled within days after submission once the system is fully active.

Rollout Still Awaited

While the system has reportedly completed testing, it has not yet been officially launched. Labour Ministry officials have indicated that an announcement will be made soon. Until then, PF withdrawals will continue under the existing process.

Big Change For Millions Of Employees

If implemented as planned, EPFO 3.0 could bring retirement savings much closer to real-time access. It may make PF withdrawals as simple as everyday banking transactions, significantly improving convenience for over seven crore subscribers in India.

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EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change
Tags: EPFO ATM card launchEPFO claim settlement timeEPFO digital upgradeEPFO new rules IndiaPF withdrawal UPI ATMprovident fund withdrawal processUPI PF transfer India

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EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change

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EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change

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EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change
EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change
EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change
EPFO 3.0 To Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI And ATM By Month-End With Set Limits & Rollout Details | Here’s What Could Change

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