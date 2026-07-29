EPFO EPS Withdrawal: Why Your Pension Claim May Differ From Your Passbook Balance?

Many EPFO members expect their EPS withdrawal amount to match the pension-related figure shown in their EPF passbook. However, the two amounts may not always be the same. This is because the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) does not work like a regular savings account. The amount shown under the Pension Fund column is a record of pension contributions. It is not necessarily the amount a member will receive on withdrawal.

For eligible members, the EPS withdrawal benefit is calculated using a formula. The calculation depends mainly on the member’s pensionable service and the factor prescribed under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995. A recent consumer forum order also showed why members should check their EPS settlement carefully.

Why Your EPS Claim May Not Match The Passbook

The Pension Fund section in an EPF passbook shows contributions made towards EPS. However, EPS is a pension scheme. It is not a personal investment account where the entire contribution balance is simply returned at the time of exit.

For members eligible to withdraw EPS benefits, the payout is calculated under Para 14 and Table D of the EPS, 1995.

The calculation broadly depends on:

The member’s eligible pensionable service

The number of completed months of service

The applicable Table D factor

The pensionable wage used for the calculation

Therefore, a difference between the passbook figure and the settlement amount does not automatically mean that EPFO has made an error.

The difference may be valid if the scheme rules have been applied correctly. However, members can seek clarification if the calculation appears incorrect or if the service period has been wrongly recorded.

How Is The EPS Withdrawal Amount Calculated?

EPS withdrawal benefits are generally available to members who leave employment before completing 10 years of eligible service.

The benefit is calculated using the applicable Table D factor. The factor increases with the member’s completed pensionable service.

In simple terms, the calculation can be understood as:

EPS withdrawal benefit = Applicable wage base × Table D factor

Following changes made in 2024, completed months of contributory service are considered while determining the applicable factor. This allows members to receive a more proportionate benefit for shorter or fractional periods of service.

The impact on calculations might also include non-contributory periods. These refer to periods for which there were no EPS contributions made or which are exempted from making any EPS contribution. In the event that the exclusion is made legally, then the service period will become less.

What Does The 10-year EPS Rule Mean?

The 10-year service threshold is important for EPS members.

A member who leaves employment with less than 10 years of eligible service may claim a lump-sum withdrawal benefit under the scheme. Members below the age of 58 may also choose a Scheme Certificate instead of withdrawing the benefit.

The Scheme Certificate preserves the member’s pensionable service. The earlier service may be added to future service if the member joins another EPFO-covered organisation.

Members who complete 10 years or more of eligible service are generally not entitled to an EPS withdrawal benefit. They may become eligible for a monthly pension after reaching the prescribed age. Those leaving employment before becoming eligible for pension may receive a Scheme Certificate.

What Happened In The EPFO Consumer Forum Case?

In a recent case, an EPFO subscriber received ₹12,750 as an EPS withdrawal benefit. His EPF passbook showed pension-fund contributions of ₹14,230.

However, the dispute was not simply about matching the payout with the passbook amount.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kangra at Dharamshala, examined the calculation used by EPFO.

The member had worked from April 4, 2024, to March 15, 2025. EPFO claimed that a 16-day non-contributory period should be excluded. It treated the member’s pensionable service as 10 months and applied a Table D factor of 0.85.

The commission found that EPFO had not produced documents to support the claimed non-contributory period.

It considered the member’s service as 11 months and 12 days and applied a factor of 0.94.

Using a wage base of ₹15,000, the commission calculated the benefit as:

₹15,000 × 0.94 = ₹14,100

Since EPFO had paid ₹12,750, the commission found a shortfall of ₹1,350.

EPFO was directed to pay the remaining amount with 9% annual interest. The commission also awarded ₹1,000 as compensation and ₹2,500 towards litigation expenses.

What Should You Do If Your EPS Settlement Looks Incorrect?

It would be helpful for the members to verify if the difference is because of the EPS formula or due to a calculation mistake. Find out the employment period and the contribution period from your EPF passbook. See if there are any deductions made in case of non-contributory period.

Maintain important documents such as appointment/relieving letter, salary slip, details from your passbook and other claim related documents. If you face any difficulty in making the calculations, file a complaint at EPFiGMS portal. Mention your claim along with the reasons for discrepancy.

The key point is simple: an EPS withdrawal amount does not have to match the Pension Fund figure in the passbook. But members should still check whether EPFO has correctly counted their eligible service and applied the right Table D factor.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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